What Actually Classifies As A Continental Breakfast?

If you're already paying for a night's stay at a hotel, it's nice to know that breakfast is usually included too! But when your hotel boasts of serving a daily continental breakfast, what can you expect to eat the next morning? How does it differ from offerings at a traditional bed and breakfast? And what foods actually fall into the category of a continental breakfast?

A continental breakfast typically consists of lighter fare, from bread and pastry items like toast, bagels, or muffins to a selection of fresh fruits and yogurt options. Beverages like juice, coffee, and tea will usually be available, along with milk and sometimes cereal. On occasion, you may even find savory breakfast options like bacon, sausage, and eggs. The variety of options and food quality can vary depending on the hotel you're staying at. So be prepared to get up bright and early to check out the continental breakfast options for yourself — before all the good stuff is gone!