White Vs Orange Pumpkins: Do They Taste The Same?

While the orange pumpkin is a true icon of the autumn season, white pumpkins have been praised online due to their unique look and versatility in terms of using them for decorating. They work well for great no-cut pumpkin craft ideas. However, while a white pumpkin might be a good choice for your ghoulish jack-o'-lanterns, many believe that you can't use this unique type in cooking, as no recipes directly call for white pumpkins.

Well, luckily for those wanting to get the most out of their white pumpkins, each of the several different kinds, from Lumina to Casper, tastes strikingly similar to your run-of-the-mill orange pumpkin, and can effectively be used in the same way. In fact, most white pumpkins actually contain orange flesh, making them practically identical to their more popular and commonly utilized orange counterparts. Thus, while many of the typical rules of picking the right pumpkin for cooking still apply, any given white pumpkin is just as viable for your pumpkin pie, pumpkin bread, or pumpkin cookies as an orange one of similar size, shape, and weight.