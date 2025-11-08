White Vs Orange Pumpkins: Do They Taste The Same?
While the orange pumpkin is a true icon of the autumn season, white pumpkins have been praised online due to their unique look and versatility in terms of using them for decorating. They work well for great no-cut pumpkin craft ideas. However, while a white pumpkin might be a good choice for your ghoulish jack-o'-lanterns, many believe that you can't use this unique type in cooking, as no recipes directly call for white pumpkins.
Well, luckily for those wanting to get the most out of their white pumpkins, each of the several different kinds, from Lumina to Casper, tastes strikingly similar to your run-of-the-mill orange pumpkin, and can effectively be used in the same way. In fact, most white pumpkins actually contain orange flesh, making them practically identical to their more popular and commonly utilized orange counterparts. Thus, while many of the typical rules of picking the right pumpkin for cooking still apply, any given white pumpkin is just as viable for your pumpkin pie, pumpkin bread, or pumpkin cookies as an orange one of similar size, shape, and weight.
The best uses for white pumpkins in the kitchen and beyond
So, if a white pumpkin has a very similar taste to an orange one, are there any benefits to using one over the other? Well, it mainly depends on how much you value your food's visual appeal. Because they were considered to be genetic mistakes and weren't purposefully produced until the late 20th century, it's still relatively rare for people to use white pumpkins on a regular basis in the kitchen. Nevertheless, some of these unique pumpkins, like Baby Boo and Cotton Candy, do have white flesh, and those who have used them to make desserts like pumpkin pie have found they have a much lighter brown color that can be more aesthetically pleasing than their more common alternative.
Plus, you can never overlook the benefit of using white pumpkins for the many decorative treats you have during the autumn. Starbucks consumers have gone viral on TikTok for putting their lattes into hollowed-out pumpkins, and few types fit the size and shape qualifications of a de facto coffee cup as well as Baby Boo Pumpkins do. Similarly, putting your favorite dip or sauce into the small white pumpkin can give your family gatherings a cute upgrade.