How To Properly Choose A Pumpkin For Cooking Or Baking

If you've decided it's time to move away from canned pumpkin and into breaking down whole pumpkins, you can't just take any pumpkin from the grocery store or pumpkin patch. Or, at least, your dishes would turn out better if you chose one with intention. First, make sure you're buying a pumpkin bred for eating. Although decorative pumpkins aren't toxic, certain pumpkins are better suited for cooking with — like sugar or pie pumpkins. If it says carving or decorative, skip it. Next, make sure it's a good, solid specimen.

A pumpkin that has been harvested at the right time has developed great flavor and will last for at least two months. A pumpkin harvested too young won't be ripe, and one harvested too late after a frost may have already gone 'round the bend toward rotting inside. When you're choosing a pumpkin, whether it's out in the field or at the store, there are some things you want to look out for.

The first is a good stem, which forms a barrier against fungi and bacteria. Make sure it's well attached, not falling off at the junction of the pumpkin. If the pumpkin has a stem that has been cut quite short, that's okay — but make sure it has a stem. The next is to look for cuts and soft spots. If the pumpkin is cut, it's another pathway for fungi and bacteria. If the pumpkin is bruised and soft, it's too late.