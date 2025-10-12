TikTok's New Starbucks Trend Gives Pumpkins A New Purpose

One of the best parts of fall, for many autumn lovers, is picking out and carving pumpkins. Maybe you like to buy just one large pumpkin for that year's jack-o'-lantern, or perhaps you want to buy a bunch of small pumpkins to scatter around your home. (For either of these purposes, you can find the best pumpkin at the pumpkin patch with an easy knock test.) But there's another purpose for pumpkins you may not have thought of: Using them as a fun cup to instantly elevate your drink and make it more festively fall-themed.

There's a trend going around TikTok where Starbucks customers bring in one small pumpkin that has already been carved out (so that it is now hollow, like a round mug) and then ask the barista to make their drink in said pumpkin. In one TikTok, the Starbucks customer nicely asks, via the drive thru, if they'll make her drink in a pumpkin — much to the excitement of the barista, who then enthusiastically follows through with the request. The drink is topped with whipped cream and cinnamon. The result is the most autumn-looking beverage you've likely ever seen.

There are other similar videos going around of customers participating in the trend. Meanwhile, the comments are full of people who love the idea. In the comments of one of the videos, someone wrote, "Stop that's soooo cute!!" Another commenter wrote, "This is everything to me," and another declared, "The right way to get Starbucks."