For A Richer Pan-Fried Steak, Cook It In This (It's Not Butter Or Oil)

Steak fans are often looking for ways to improve on their rendition of the staple dish but are not always sure of where to start. While some think the key to this improvement comes down to what cut of steak they choose for their dinner party, there are so many factors at play that can make your meal infinitely better than what you're used to. One of the most overlooked of these variables has to do with what kind of fat you use. Many believe that butter gets the job done as well as any other type of fat, but beef tallow can actually provide a much more noticeable boost in your meat's overall taste and transform your perspective on steak dinners forever.

Beef tallow is the perfect ingredient to use for pan-frying steak, as it is quite literally the concentrate of the most flavorful parts of the cow. The game-changing ingredient is the rendered fat that is either made from suet, the fatty tissue around a cow's organs, or leftover from cooking certain cuts of steak, such as brisket, which arguably produces the best beef tallow. While using this form of fat can give many foods a rich, meaty flavor upgrade, it is arguably the most valuable when cooking steak, as it unsurprisingly complements the meat incredibly well, giving it a well-defined crust and juicy exterior.