Declutter Your Fridge Thanks To This Cheap Costco Find

For many people, cleaning out the fridge is one of those unpleasant tasks that often gets postponed until something starts rotting at the bottom of the crisper drawer. Removing each individual item so you can wash the shelves and wipe down your fridge's interior is super laborious, so to make the process a bit easier next time, create organized sections in your fridge with a set of clear plastic iDesign bins from Costco.

Making designated spaces for produce, soda cans, and dairy items like cheese and yogurt will keep your fridge neat and organized. In turn, this will help you keep a closer eye on perishable foods and make cooking easier — no more rummaging through the back for that jar of Thai curry paste or the last bit of Parmesan rind you were saving for a soup.

Available in a variety of sizes, Costco's iDesign containers are transparent, so you can see exactly what's inside at all times. Plus, their tall sides mean you can use them to store family-sized juice boxes, bottles, or stacked meal-prep tubs without worrying that they'll fall over. Each stackable container has built-in handles on each end so you can pull them out easily and clean them at the sink. Better yet, if anything leaks or has started to spoil, you won't have to remove all the items on the shelf. Simply pull out the offending bin and clean it individually.