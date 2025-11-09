Declutter Your Fridge Thanks To This Cheap Costco Find
For many people, cleaning out the fridge is one of those unpleasant tasks that often gets postponed until something starts rotting at the bottom of the crisper drawer. Removing each individual item so you can wash the shelves and wipe down your fridge's interior is super laborious, so to make the process a bit easier next time, create organized sections in your fridge with a set of clear plastic iDesign bins from Costco.
Making designated spaces for produce, soda cans, and dairy items like cheese and yogurt will keep your fridge neat and organized. In turn, this will help you keep a closer eye on perishable foods and make cooking easier — no more rummaging through the back for that jar of Thai curry paste or the last bit of Parmesan rind you were saving for a soup.
Available in a variety of sizes, Costco's iDesign containers are transparent, so you can see exactly what's inside at all times. Plus, their tall sides mean you can use them to store family-sized juice boxes, bottles, or stacked meal-prep tubs without worrying that they'll fall over. Each stackable container has built-in handles on each end so you can pull them out easily and clean them at the sink. Better yet, if anything leaks or has started to spoil, you won't have to remove all the items on the shelf. Simply pull out the offending bin and clean it individually.
Costco sells a selection of fridge organizer sets
If you've got a small fridge, Costco stocks a set of four bins, which includes two slim units measuring 4-by-4-by-14.5 inches and a larger one measuring 8-by-4-by-14.5 inches (a soda can holder is also included, but you can also use it for storing other items like fruit). Another Costco iDesign set, priced at $47.99, includes four large rectangular bins and two shallower ones.
There's also a more expensive option available at Costco, priced at $89.99, which includes 18 kitchen and pantry storage bins in five different sizes. Investing in this larger assortment allows you to kit out both your fridge and kitchen cabinets in matching wares. Moreover, every item is made with food-safe, BPA-free plastic and is both durable and freezer-safe, which means you can use them to house your popsicles or freezer dump bags, as well as the produce and condiments in your fridge. While Dollar Tree stocks similar fridge storage bins, they don't come in different sizes. Costco's sets are arguably more useful simply because of their varied shapes and dimensions.
Another organization tip for a tidy, odor-free fridge is to rotate the items inside once a week to ensure older products are used up first before they expire. You might even want to throw a kitchen sponge in your fridge's produce drawer to soak up moisture and prevent fruits and veggies from spoiling faster.