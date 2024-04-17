The GOAT Soup Ingredient You're Constantly Throwing Away

Processed, pre-packaged Kraft parmesan is great in a pinch, but there's nothing like freshly grated cheese for ramping up your meals. However, did you know that the rind left over when you get to the bottom of a block of Parmigiano-Reggiano can also be a flavor game changer?

Parmesan's rind is just hardened cheese — it doesn't contain any wax or paper, which some other cheese rinds are coated in. That means those rinds can actually be used in soups to add nutty and savory notes to your dish, as well as a welcome punch of umami.

Better yet, this trick works for a number of different types of soups. It can be a great way to really add richness and depth to a vegetable soup, or you can use it to enhance the meaty taste of a hearty beef soup. Acidic tomato soups can also benefit from the addition of this salty ingredient, adding balance to the dish. Whichever you choose, you'll get a meal that has just a bit more flavor than it would without the rind.