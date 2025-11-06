How Ree Drummond Levels Up Homemade Chicken Pot Pie
Chicken pot pie is all about the filling and the crust. Get either of them wrong, and this simple comfort food is not quite the same. That rich, gravy-like filling mixed with chopped carrots, onions, celery, and chicken pieces. While a store-bought crust can work in a pinch, food writer Ree Drummond says she has come to the conclusion that a homemade pie crust is what you need when you want to impress the people you are feeding.
The Pioneer Woman revealed to Today that a DIY crust from scratch not only turns flaky and golden as it bakes, but it is also superior because it isn't going to soak up the gravy and turn into a mushy mess. A soggy bottom is one of the biggest obstacles for any type of pie. When you make your own crust, you are using cold butter, which helps to create those flaky layers that serve as a barrier for any thick liquids you use in your filling. Most store-bought products are made with hydrogenated oils, and you simply don't get the same quality control you do when you make it yourself. So, crafting your own crust is preferred and can also have other advantages.
Homemade pie crust allows for more customization
When you make a homemade pie crust for your chicken pot pie like Ree Drummond does, you can also give it an egg wash and parbake it. This creates a seal so you don't get the dreaded soggy bottom. Sure, you can do the same with a store-bought pie, but it leaves a lot more room for error, especially if it has been frozen. Frozen pie crusts can more readily bubble up, shrink, and cook unevenly. All of that can lead to a crust that is going to soak up the gravy.
Taking a little extra time to make your own also allows you to customize it, adding herbs or spices that complement your recipe. The extra flavor will add to each bite of that chicken pot pie. Adding these ingredients to a store-bought pie crust will lead to overworking the dough, an all too common mistake that will ruin your pie crust. This causes too much gluten to form, which ultimately produces a tough, chewy crust. So, if you want a chicken pot pie that leaves family and friends raving, make the crust yourself.