How Ree Drummond Levels Up Homemade Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken pot pie is all about the filling and the crust. Get either of them wrong, and this simple comfort food is not quite the same. That rich, gravy-like filling mixed with chopped carrots, onions, celery, and chicken pieces. While a store-bought crust can work in a pinch, food writer Ree Drummond says she has come to the conclusion that a homemade pie crust is what you need when you want to impress the people you are feeding.

The Pioneer Woman revealed to Today that a DIY crust from scratch not only turns flaky and golden as it bakes, but it is also superior because it isn't going to soak up the gravy and turn into a mushy mess. A soggy bottom is one of the biggest obstacles for any type of pie. When you make your own crust, you are using cold butter, which helps to create those flaky layers that serve as a barrier for any thick liquids you use in your filling. Most store-bought products are made with hydrogenated oils, and you simply don't get the same quality control you do when you make it yourself. So, crafting your own crust is preferred and can also have other advantages.