The Ultimate Salmon Buying Guide, According To Experts

When you're shopping for salmon, the time of year matters as much as the type of salmon, especially if you're looking for wild salmon. "What happens in the wild salmon season is they release different species at different times of the year," Adam Licht explains. "So it might start off with sockeye salmon running really strong. And then they open up the Copper River for wild king salmon, which is the granddaddy of all fish." Seasonality affects prices as well. "Wild salmon availability peaks during the summer months, which can mean price drops and fresher options," Poul Andrias Jacobsen says.

In short, the summer months are the time to plan for a fresh wild salmon feast. Great salmon, however, can be found year-round. "Farmed salmon provides consistency, traceability, and availability all year, while wild salmon offers seasonal variety," Jacobsen says. But while farmed fish can be excellent, it pays to do your due diligence. As a rule of thumb, Licht likes to know the name of the farm the salmon came from. If a store shares the farm name, that means "it's not just your basic farm-raised fish, where you have no idea of the origin or the farm or their fishing practices," Licht says. Jacobsen agrees. "Not all farmed salmon are equal," he says. "Differences in feed composition, environmental practices, welfare standards, and transparency can greatly influence taste, texture, and nutritional quality."