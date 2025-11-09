Say Hello To Tidy Kitchen Cabinets With This Target Find

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Dealing with disorganized kitchen cabinets can make dinner time feel like the worst part of the day. Aside from needing extra time to locate specific ingredients that are hidden in the back, you can also end up making your cupboards even messier in the pressurized rush of keeping up with the shouty demands of hungry children. And once it's all over, who has the energy to return to those cabinets and pick up every fallen bottle or tidy up that spilled packet of pasta? Luckily, you can organize your haphazard kitchen cabinet with one useful find from Target: a slide-out cabinet organizer currently on sale for $33.99.

This nifty pull-out storage rack looks like a rectangular tray with lipped sides. Measuring approximately 20 inches by 10 inches, with a height of just over 3 inches, it fits neatly inside standard cabinets and has a guard rail on one of the shorter sides that's used for pulling it out. Fixed to the base of each organizer is a pair of sliding rail mechanisms. Simply remove the adhesive strips on the rails and press the storage boxes down onto the base of your cabinets without the need for any drilling or screwing. Then, you can fill them up with any kitchen items you like, such as tins and jars, small bowls, rolls of cling wrap, or cleaning supplies. The upshot? No more bits and pieces hiding in the back!