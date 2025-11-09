Say Hello To Tidy Kitchen Cabinets With This Target Find
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Dealing with disorganized kitchen cabinets can make dinner time feel like the worst part of the day. Aside from needing extra time to locate specific ingredients that are hidden in the back, you can also end up making your cupboards even messier in the pressurized rush of keeping up with the shouty demands of hungry children. And once it's all over, who has the energy to return to those cabinets and pick up every fallen bottle or tidy up that spilled packet of pasta? Luckily, you can organize your haphazard kitchen cabinet with one useful find from Target: a slide-out cabinet organizer currently on sale for $33.99.
This nifty pull-out storage rack looks like a rectangular tray with lipped sides. Measuring approximately 20 inches by 10 inches, with a height of just over 3 inches, it fits neatly inside standard cabinets and has a guard rail on one of the shorter sides that's used for pulling it out. Fixed to the base of each organizer is a pair of sliding rail mechanisms. Simply remove the adhesive strips on the rails and press the storage boxes down onto the base of your cabinets without the need for any drilling or screwing. Then, you can fill them up with any kitchen items you like, such as tins and jars, small bowls, rolls of cling wrap, or cleaning supplies. The upshot? No more bits and pieces hiding in the back!
Target's pull-out organizers can house baking trays and cutting boards
Target's modern and minimalist slide-out cabinet organizer can be installed on lower and upper cabinetry equally as easily. However, it can make an incredible impact on the appearance of a deep pantry too, as you can place several of them side by side. Instead of your specialist flours, spices, and boxed cake mixes getting forgotten about, you can pull out the units and grab whatever you need seamlessly and quickly. Moreover, they are wide enough to hold items like cutting boards and baking trays, which are often slid into the side of messy cabinets. Available in black and white, these nifty boxes have to be ordered online and aren't available to purchase in-store.
That said, as Target's store layout is designed to secretly lure you in and encourage you to make unplanned purchases, this might be a hidden positive! Plus, Target's return policy for this item is that it can be brought to any store within 30 days of the date it was purchased, so you won't have to worry about shipping if you don't like it.
Installing open shelving or pegboards in your kitchen can also provide useful storage if you're low on cabinet space. The Sunnersta rail is an affordable IKEA item that cuts counter clutter down to size, as it can be fixed to the wall to create a spot for any ad hoc utensils that you like to keep close at hand.