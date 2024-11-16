A Stress-Free Thanksgiving Is Possible With This Expert Advice

If you're hosting Thanksgiving this year, you may be worried about the impending stress of the big day. After all, there's a lot to get done — a whole turkey to make and a range of side dishes to prepare, as well as the task of entertaining your guests. Luckily, there are a few tips that you can keep in mind to try to make the holiday as stress-free as possible. Daily Meal spoke with an expert — Jessie-Sierra Ross, the cooking and home entertaining author of "Seasons Around the Table; Effortless Entertaining with Floral Tablescapes & Seasonal Recipes" – to find out the best advice.

Ross says, "If you are feeling overwhelmed with the kitchen duties or you have a very large crowd to feed, it's perfectly fine to outsource some of the cooking." This may mean asking a friend or family member to provide one of the Thanksgiving side dishes or even opting to buy dessert from a local bakery instead of going with something homemade — or both. Ross adds, "Supporting local artisans is very important, and it can relieve some of the cooking burden on you."

Essentially, even if you're hosting, you shouldn't feel pressured to cook everything from scratch. Plus, letting your guests bring their own sides is a great way to include a dish that you're not familiar with making, and will make your spread more interesting and dynamic.