The Old-School Seafood Dish That Still Looks Delicious Today
Meals in 18th-century America were based on stews, meat pies, roasted meats and vegetables, molasses cookies, and johnnycakes. Cozy, satisfying, and simple dishes were cooked on an open hearth. This type of cooking led to a somewhat forgotten seafood dish that still looks absolutely incredible. It's a one-pan meal with a golden crust and creamy seafood filling known as crab pie.
Crab pie is one of America's vintage seafood dishes, and the 20th-century recipe was inspired by the first lady Martha Washington's love of crab. The pie combines a list of unlikely ingredients that are poured into a pie shell to create a unique dinner. The filling is made with crabmeat, mayonnaise, whole milk, flour, eggs, and salt, along with diced onions, green bell peppers, and Swiss or cheddar cheese. After it's baked in the oven, it comes out with an almost quiche-style consistency and an intricate balance of bold flavors. Any kind of crab will work to infuse the pie with rich seafood flavor and add nutrients like protein and omega-3 fatty acids. There are also a few ways to put a twist on the vintage recipe and create a modern version that still celebrates its roots.
Put a modern spin on a vintage crab pie
The retro version of crab pie has a complex balance of seafood and dairy flavors, but that's just the beginning of what you can do with it. It may not be trending on social media or having viral moments yet, but crab pie could be the perfect showpiece to unveil at your next gathering. Not only does this dish create a warm, homey vibe, but it's also filling, and it pairs well with a variety of wines, including sauvignon blanc and pinot grigio (here's the difference between the two white wines) — perfect for a lazy Sunday brunch.
Surprise your guests with mini crab pies next to a classic mimosa bar (with flavor variations) at your next dinner party or game night. Kick the recipe up a notch with a few more spices to make a deviled crab pie, or put a layer of shrimp on top to make it even fancier.. Or instead, take a trip to a restaurant that's churning out a more modern version of the classic: Matthew's Pizza in Baltimore. There, you can order a cross between a crab pie and pizza — a dish that's made using white pizza, which is topped with crabmeat, onions, and several kinds of cheese. It's baked in a cast-iron cake pan and then served with a sprinkle of Old Bay seasoning.