The Old-School Seafood Dish That Still Looks Delicious Today

Meals in 18th-century America were based on stews, meat pies, roasted meats and vegetables, molasses cookies, and johnnycakes. Cozy, satisfying, and simple dishes were cooked on an open hearth. This type of cooking led to a somewhat forgotten seafood dish that still looks absolutely incredible. It's a one-pan meal with a golden crust and creamy seafood filling known as crab pie.

Crab pie is one of America's vintage seafood dishes, and the 20th-century recipe was inspired by the first lady Martha Washington's love of crab. The pie combines a list of unlikely ingredients that are poured into a pie shell to create a unique dinner. The filling is made with crabmeat, mayonnaise, whole milk, flour, eggs, and salt, along with diced onions, green bell peppers, and Swiss or cheddar cheese. After it's baked in the oven, it comes out with an almost quiche-style consistency and an intricate balance of bold flavors. Any kind of crab will work to infuse the pie with rich seafood flavor and add nutrients like protein and omega-3 fatty acids. There are also a few ways to put a twist on the vintage recipe and create a modern version that still celebrates its roots.