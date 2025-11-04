This Old-School Italian Sandwich Brings Serious Pizza Energy

The difference is in the bread, or rather, dough. Making pizza dough is not the same as making bread. Ken Forkish, the author of the seminal book on pizza making, "The Elements of Pizza," had to learn this for himself. Co-founder of Ken's Artisan Pizza, which makes some of the best pies in the U.S., he started off as a bread baker. Even after writing his first book on pizza, it wasn't until he went to Naples to study with its famed pizzaiolos for his second book that he learned that making pizza dough was very different from everything he had made before.

He writes, "Bread wants to expand to its maximum volume; pizza does not. Pizza dough has structural needs — to stretch without breaking and without being too elastic. I knew this before, but I was still thinking of pizza as a kind of bread." So instead of a sourdough or wheat bread, this sandwich is on Neapolitan pizza crust, complete with its fluffiness, a slight chew, and some delicious char.

It's also different from a homemade calzone, which is baked once. The Panuozzo di Gragnano is popped back into the oven once the sandwich is assembled. This gives it extra crispness