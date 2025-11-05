9 Wicked-Themed Food And Drink Collabs For Your Watch Party
Few movies in recent years have taken the world by storm quite like "Wicked" did in 2024, when it made its long-awaited theatrical debut after 20-plus years of being a massively popular Broadway show. "Wicked" broke several records in theaters, and while the 2025 sequel, "Wicked: For Good," is still a few weeks away, it has already amassed countless collab deals with popular brands, especially for products that fans can purchase to enjoy at home — think cake mixes, chocolate bars, and even a vodka kit.
Anticipation for the new movie, which debuts in theaters on November 21, 2025, has already inspired plenty of "Wicked"-themed home goods and kitchen finds in recent months, but the many different foods, drinks, and dessert collabs tied to the upcoming film are similarly remarkable. So, if you're rewatching the first film in anticipation of the sequel's opening night, or if you want to throw an afterparty to discuss the new movie with your friends and family, get your hands on some of these "Wicked" items to cultivate the ideal vibe for the occasion.
Betty Crocker Wicked: For Good Vanilla Cupcake Kit
Betty Crocker is one of the most popular and affordable cake mix brands on the market, and its foray into the world of "Wicked" collaborations comes in the form of a special cupcake kit perfect for musical fans. While the cake mix only comes in vanilla — which surely can't compare to Betty Crocker's discontinued chocolate malt cake mix — its biggest selling point is its remarkable look.
While the mix starts as the typical white powder you'd expect for a vanilla-flavored cake, mixing in eggs transforms the batter into one of two colors, depending on which mystery box you select: "Enchantingly Emerald" or "Perfectly Pink." Alongside its own frosting, edible glitter, and baking cups, the Betty Crocker Wicked: For Good Vanilla Cupcake Kit is an eye-catching dessert choice that you can get from Walmart for as low as $6.
Great Value Wicked Mystery Color Macaroni & Cheese Cups
In a slightly unexpected "Wicked: For Good" collaboration, Walmart's private-label brand, Great Value, has released Wicked Mystery Color Macaroni & Cheese Cups. Similar to Betty Crocker's "Wicked" product, these Great Value mac and cheese cups rely on the novelty of a mystery color: Once again, you'll get either pink or green depending on the cheese powder in each cup.
While this is yet again a purely aesthetic collaboration, it's one that "Wicked" fans are likely to appreciate, especially children. Plus, at a price of just $1 per pack at Walmart, this is a fun and cost-effective snack to try out while the collaboration lasts.
Compartés Wicked: For Good Chocolate Collection
Perhaps the most high-end "Wicked" collaboration available, Compartés — a luxury chocolate shop known for its artisanal stylings — has gotten in on the fun this year, releasing several unique chocolate bars inspired by "Wicked: For Good." These come in six specialty flavors, with the name of each referencing a character or theme from the film.
The Elphaba Chocolate Bar is emerald green and features apple and caramel flavors, while the Fiyero Chocolate Bar has a sweet, salty taste thanks to the unlikely combo of milk chocolate and corn chips. Glinda, the only character to inspire two treats, is represented by a strawberry and white chocolate bar, as well as a dark chocolate bar with berries. The two bars that aren't tied to specific characters are the Chocolate Dubai Bar, inspired by the animals of Oz, and the Brulee Toffee Caramel Bar, which represents the Yellow Brick Road. You can purchase these bars individually for $11.95 each or as a part of the brand's $119.95 Wicked Advent Calendar, all on the Compartés website.
Pillsbury Wicked Sugar Cutout Cookies
Returning to the grocery store, Pillsbury's "Wicked" collaboration once again places the dichotomy between Elphaba and Glinda at the forefront. Each box contains 10 cookies that are molded into designs representing the two characters: Glinda's pink, pre-cut cookies resemble her signature crown, while Elphaba's green cookies make the shape of her witch hat.
Unlike some other "Wicked: For Good" products, each pack of Pillsbury cookies contains both the pink and green variants, meaning regardless of who your favorite character is, you'll get to enjoy them both. These sugar cookies are also pretty inexpensive, priced at just $3.99 per box at Target.
Wicked Takis
A peculiar yet intriguing product to emerge from the "Wicked: For Good" promo comes from popular spicy chip brand Takis, which released two unique flavors at Five Below on October 1 and at both Albertsons and Kroger in the following weeks. What makes these "Wicked" Takis so exciting, however, is their unique taste. Not only do the two products come in pink and green (of course), but they also have vastly different flavors. The Glinda version tastes like sweet cinnamon sugar, while Elphaba's habanero-flavored Takis provide some heavy-hitting heat. You can purchase these bags individually for $4.25 at Five Below, but we recommend buying them together so you can experience the contrasting tastes all at once.
Wicked Cereal by General Mills
While many celebrities dream of appearing on a Wheaties box (an honor LeBron James experienced back in 2020), "Wicked: For Good" is more than just a cereal cover star; it has instead produced its very own cereal in collaboration with General Mills. Made up of small fruity pellets that are caramel apple-flavored in the green Elphaba version and berry-flavored in the pink Glinda version, Wicked Cereal is a fun (albeit slightly generic) movie tie-in that's the perfect treat to try out before the sequel's release. Each box costs between $4 and $6 on Amazon, and we think they're worth a shot if you love fruit-flavored cereal.
Hostess Wicked: For Good Cupcakes
Yet another "Wicked: For Good" dessert collab comes in the form of specialty Hostess Cupcakes that feature the film's signature pink and green colors. While the two products' flavors are quite familiar to fans of Hostess products — Glinda's cupcakes are strawberry-flavored while Elphaba's are chocolate — they differ from some other products on this list in their simplicity: They're an affordable, delicious treat to enjoy with absolutely zero preparation necessary. Each variant (named Wickedly Wonderful Green and Ozmopolitan Pink, respectively) costs just $3.48 at Walmart for eight cupcakes, so a couple of boxes can accommodate a get-together quite easily.
The Absolut-ly Wicked Vodka Kit
If you're planning on having an exciting pre-game party before you head to the movie theaters to see "Wicked: For Good," Absolut Vodka has you covered with its Absolut-ly Wicked Vodka Kit. The bundle comes with a 750-milliliter bottle of Absolut Vodka adorned with a sequined, special-edition bottle sleeve that changes from pink to green.
In addition to two specialty martini glasses and glittery garnishes, the kit also comes with a Grimmerie recipe book that includes unique drink recipes inspired by the film, such as Ozmopolitan and the Ozspresso Martinis (plus many more that will tickle fans' fancy). The bundle also comes with a Fandango gift card to see the film in theaters, a worthwhile add-on that further increases the box's value. You can purchase all of these items together on the Absolut website for $75, or you can just buy the vodka with the special-edition sleeve for $27.99.
Dunkin' x Wicked menu
On November 5, Dunkin' is releasing a new lineup of "Wicked"-themed treats. Chief among these are two new drinks, the Wicked Green Matcha and the Wicked Pink Refresher, modeled after Elphaba and Glinda's signature shades. The former is an iced matcha latte with brown sugar and toasted almond flavors, while the latter is a sparkling beverage flavored with strawberry, blueberry, and dragonfruit.
The brand is also introducing Wicked Munchkin Donut Hole Treats, which are covered in green and pink sprinkles. For $10, fans can carry their donut holes in a Wicked 10-count Munchkins tin bearing Elphaba and Glinda's silhouettes. Additional merch items include a Dunkin' x Wicked tumbler with pink and green reusable straws, four themed straw toppers, and cup sleeves in Elphaba green and Glinda pink.