The Old-School 1800s Peanut Candy Almost No One Eats Anymore
If you're wondering where the classic circus peanut has gone, you're not alone. There are tens of us out there missing the candy from our youth. Many people didn't get it — being shaped like a peanut while flavored like a banana was a part of its charm, not what made it "weird" or "off-putting." Created as a penny candy in the late 1800s, they are hard to find now as fewer and fewer people are eating them.
No one really knows why it's orange. Or shaped like a peanut. Or banana flavored. Yes, they are banana-flavored, but not the flavor of our modern bananas, as the artificial version is based on an earlier banana called the Gros Michel that was nearly wiped out in the 1950s and is much harder to find today. In 2018, a candy store survey found circus peanuts to be the worst Halloween candy, and frankly, we're impressed anyone even remembers them.
Who is still eating them?
A poster on Reddit questioned who was still eating this candy they colorfully described as having a "texture reminiscent of a chalky marshmallow left out in a rainstorm." In the comments, people bravely stepped forward to reveal themselves as lovers of the candy. "So happy to find my people!!! I love Circus Peanuts!" exclaimed one previously lonely commenter.
I enjoy one from time to time simply for its odd, soft, spongy texture that I can't find in many other foods. One Redditor texturally compared them to the Swedish candy, bilar. Both are similar to marshmallows but a little chewier. Swedes eat more candy than anyone in the world, so it would be wise to trust their taste!
Only a few companies even make the treat anymore. The classic maker of many different old-timey candies, Spangler, is one of the main sources of the foamy nut. Many other places that carry circus peanuts are selling Spangler under a different name. Melster's is another company that makes the candy. Nowadays, the best way to get them is online or at specialty candy stores. If you've never had one, give it a try. There's even a small chance you'll enjoy it!