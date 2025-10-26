The Old-School 1800s Peanut Candy Almost No One Eats Anymore

A poster on Reddit questioned who was still eating this candy they colorfully described as having a "texture reminiscent of a chalky marshmallow left out in a rainstorm." In the comments, people bravely stepped forward to reveal themselves as lovers of the candy. "So happy to find my people!!! I love Circus Peanuts!" exclaimed one previously lonely commenter.

I enjoy one from time to time simply for its odd, soft, spongy texture that I can't find in many other foods. One Redditor texturally compared them to the Swedish candy, bilar. Both are similar to marshmallows but a little chewier. Swedes eat more candy than anyone in the world, so it would be wise to trust their taste!

Only a few companies even make the treat anymore. The classic maker of many different old-timey candies, Spangler, is one of the main sources of the foamy nut. Many other places that carry circus peanuts are selling Spangler under a different name. Melster's is another company that makes the candy. Nowadays, the best way to get them is online or at specialty candy stores. If you've never had one, give it a try. There's even a small chance you'll enjoy it!