How Is Bread Flour Different From Cake Flour?
Does using the right flour matter when you're making a batch of pizza dough or a fancy crusty boule? Turns out, it does if you want a final product that boasts a satisfying crumb and lofty rise. Bread flour and cake flour shouldn't be used interchangeably because they contain different amounts of protein. Bread flour is made from hard wheat that has a high protein content of almost 13%. When combined with water, this powder produces gluten. It's this binder that gives bread products their complex structure and flavor. As the gluten is worked, it traps the air inside the dough that's produced by leavening agents, helping it to hold its shape.
In contrast, cake flour is much softer in texture and has a fluffier consistency because it's finely ground. These fine particles of flour, which are made from soft wheat that naturally has a lower protein content of 6%, absorb liquids more readily too. As its name suggests, all these features make this version of the powder perfect for preparing tender bakes that have a lighter, melt-in-the-mouth quality, such as angel food cake. Cake flour is different from regular flour too because of its lower protein content (regular flour is ideal for bakes that require a stronger structure, such as pastries). While you can sub all-purpose flour for many recipes that use cake flour, it will result in cookies and cakes that have a denser and slightly heavier character.
What happens if you sub cake flour for bread flour?
If you use cake flour in a recipe for a French baguette, you might think that it would result in a tender, fluffy crumb, just as it would in a cake. However, the opposite is true. The internal texture ends up dense rather than springy and doesn't have the coveted chew that comes from a crusty, well-risen surface. The textural change is because the lower protein content produces less gluten, which is the vital element that lends bread its structure and shape as it rises and bakes. A better option is to use regular all-purpose flour instead, which has a protein content that sits somewhere in the middle between bread and cake flour. You should also skip the cake flour when making carrot cake and use regular flour instead if you're after a denser texture.
If you don't have space in your pantry for several different flours but want the option to make your own baguettes and loaves, you can make bread flour from all-purpose by adding in a little wheat gluten. Simply remove a spoonful of all-purpose from each cup that your recipe calls for and sub it for this powdered form of pure gluten, which is derived from grains like wheat, rye, and barley.