How Is Bread Flour Different From Cake Flour?

Does using the right flour matter when you're making a batch of pizza dough or a fancy crusty boule? Turns out, it does if you want a final product that boasts a satisfying crumb and lofty rise. Bread flour and cake flour shouldn't be used interchangeably because they contain different amounts of protein. Bread flour is made from hard wheat that has a high protein content of almost 13%. When combined with water, this powder produces gluten. It's this binder that gives bread products their complex structure and flavor. As the gluten is worked, it traps the air inside the dough that's produced by leavening agents, helping it to hold its shape.

In contrast, cake flour is much softer in texture and has a fluffier consistency because it's finely ground. These fine particles of flour, which are made from soft wheat that naturally has a lower protein content of 6%, absorb liquids more readily too. As its name suggests, all these features make this version of the powder perfect for preparing tender bakes that have a lighter, melt-in-the-mouth quality, such as angel food cake. Cake flour is different from regular flour too because of its lower protein content (regular flour is ideal for bakes that require a stronger structure, such as pastries). While you can sub all-purpose flour for many recipes that use cake flour, it will result in cookies and cakes that have a denser and slightly heavier character.