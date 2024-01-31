For The Best Carrot Cake Texture, Skip The Cake Flour

Whether having a slice to celebrate a holiday or as a breakfast treat that goes great with your coffee, carrot cake is a super versatile and tasty baked good. However, texture can make or break it. A dry, crumbly version can be enough to turn you off of this delicious spiced dessert for good. While it's logical to assume that something called "cake flour" should be used in cakes, this is one time you'll want to skip using it.

For an incredibly moist and dense carrot cake, use all-purpose flour instead. Cake flour is a finely milled, low-protein flour that's been milled from soft wheat. This light and airy flour makes baked goods of the same texture which is why it's the flour of choice for many bakers when making fluffy cakes. However, the tastiest carrot cakes have a dense and moist texture that needs the higher protein content of all-purpose flour. Flour with more protein yields a higher gluten content, resulting in a more stable and dense dessert.