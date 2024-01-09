The Only Ingredient You Need To Make Bread Flour From All-Purpose

If you're an avid baker, you probably have already noticed that most grocery stores are stocked with several types of flour. There's whole wheat flour, cake flour, self-rising flour, all-purpose flour, and more. Different varieties have different uses, and using the right kind of flour can be the secret to transforming many baked goods from just okay to truly spectacular. If it's bread you're making, using bread flour helps to maintain a solid crumb structure and gives dough a chewier texture. These factors make bread flour ideal for breads, pizza dough, pretzels, and other yeasted recipes.

Even though bread flour is recommended for these types of baked goods, it's okay if the next time you want to make soft pretzels, all you have on hand is all-purpose flour. When that's the case, you don't have to sacrifice your dough's coveted chewy texture. Instead, you can remove 1 teaspoon of flour for every cup of it you have. Then, mix in the same amount of wheat gluten. The result is a quick substitute when you don't have bread flour.

To understand why this trick works, it helps to know the differences between all-purpose flour and bread flour. It is also helpful to know a couple of other substitutes you can use if you're ever in a baking pinch.