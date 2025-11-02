This Intimate Florida Steakhouse Was Recognized By Michelin (It's So Cozy & Retro)
When you think of steakhouses, the first ones that come to mind may be restaurant chains like LongHorn Steakhouse, Outback Steakhouse, and Texas Roadhouse. These restaurants offer affordable steak dinners for the masses. But, if you ever have the hankering for a steakhouse experience that's on a whole other level, you can't go wrong choosing one that's featured in the Michelin Guide. That's exactly the case for Sunny's Steakhouse in Miami.
It may not be one of the restaurants in Florida with a Michelin star, but being added to the Michelin Guide is a big deal, placing Sunny's among the best steakhouses in America. This restaurant started out as a pop-up concept in 2020 with chef-partner Carey Hynes and owner Will Thompson at the helm and chef Aaron Brooks as executive chef. In October 2024, it became a permanent brick-and-mortar spot with white-clothed tables indoors and an outdoor courtyard.
"Sunny's is a dinner party, one that's predicated on world-class food, beverage, and service, but it's got to be about more than just what is on a plate or in a glass," Thompson told Robb Report in a 2024 interview. "It feels like much of what makes restaurants special has gotten lost. Sunny's is our attempt to bring some of that magic back, in a space that's as easy to drop into for French fries and a martini as it is for a 50th wedding anniversary."
What to expect when you dine at Sunny's Steakhouse
The first thing you might notice upon arriving at Sunny's Steakhouse is the buzzing crowd. Since opening and landing on the Michelin Guide in March 2025, it's been difficult getting reservations here despite its 220 seats. It doesn't take away from the ambiance, though. The classic, midcentury modern dining room is very chic while having a cozy, retro feel with old-school red booths, and the patio features seating around a massive banyan tree that canopies the space.
As for the food, owner Will Thompson and executive chef Aaron Brooks have created a modern steakhouse selection. It includes dry-aged ribeye, American and Australian Wagyu, and other cuts of USDA Prime hanger steak that are cooked over oak in a hearth within view of diners. In an interview with Resy Network, Brooks gushed, "The wood-fired hearth is the showpiece and such an amazing place to cook. Our dry-aging and butchery program is extensive, using only the best proteins. The flavor from cooking our fish and meats over this live fire is a real treat."
There's more than protein on the menu, though. The housemade pastas, fluffy rolls, and variety of sauces are standouts. Also, you can order seafood from the raw bar, decadent desserts worth breaking your diet for, and coffee and tea service. There's a decent cocktail menu as well, including martinis made "as you like it," alongside beer, wine, and mocktail options. On top of that, there's a separate terrace bar and menu for drinks and ordering a few things from the raw bar, select appetizers, and steak frites for dinner.