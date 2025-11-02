This Intimate Florida Steakhouse Was Recognized By Michelin (It's So Cozy & Retro)

When you think of steakhouses, the first ones that come to mind may be restaurant chains like LongHorn Steakhouse, Outback Steakhouse, and Texas Roadhouse. These restaurants offer affordable steak dinners for the masses. But, if you ever have the hankering for a steakhouse experience that's on a whole other level, you can't go wrong choosing one that's featured in the Michelin Guide. That's exactly the case for Sunny's Steakhouse in Miami.

It may not be one of the restaurants in Florida with a Michelin star, but being added to the Michelin Guide is a big deal, placing Sunny's among the best steakhouses in America. This restaurant started out as a pop-up concept in 2020 with chef-partner Carey Hynes and owner Will Thompson at the helm and chef Aaron Brooks as executive chef. In October 2024, it became a permanent brick-and-mortar spot with white-clothed tables indoors and an outdoor courtyard.

"Sunny's is a dinner party, one that's predicated on world-class food, beverage, and service, but it's got to be about more than just what is on a plate or in a glass," Thompson told Robb Report in a 2024 interview. "It feels like much of what makes restaurants special has gotten lost. Sunny's is our attempt to bring some of that magic back, in a space that's as easy to drop into for French fries and a martini as it is for a 50th wedding anniversary."