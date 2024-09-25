Seriously, You Need To Try Your Next Burger In A Pita Bread Bun

Most home cooks have a carefully-guarded recipe for the perfect burger. But what if you want to change things up and upgrade your burger in an original way? You've probably been using those spongy store-bought hamburger buns your whole life. At best, maybe you mixed things up with some ciabatta, or a few slices of rye bread for a patty melt. The answer, believe it or not, is pita – allow your mind to be opened to the possibilities of using it for your traditional patty.

There are two methods of preparing pita burgers, and they're both exceptional. You can go for the obvious preparation, and, after grilling your burgers or cooking them on in the oven, simply stuff them inside the opened pita pocket with your toppings of choice. If you make pita burgers this way, make sure to warm your pita bread in the oven or air fryer for the best texture. Alternately, you can cook the burger within the pita, in the style of the Lebanese street food classic arayes. The pita gets crispy and golden, and the meat steams inside the bread, retaining a luscious amount of juices. Lamb and beef are the typical meat for arayes, but there's no reason a veggie patty couldn't absolutely join the party as well.