5 Expensive Gins That Aren't Worth The Price, According To An Expert

If you think you don't enjoy gin, you probably haven't found the right one. There are so many styles — and variations on those styles — that it would be impossible to make your way through them all in a lifetime. You've got your traditional juniper-forward gins, modern citrus-driven gins, and ethereal floral gins. There's brisk London Dry, rich, round Old Tom, and high-octane Navy Strength. Some gin makers utilize dozens of botanicals, while others take a simpler, more streamlined approach to their flavors. With so much overwhelming variety, it can be tempting to reach for the priciest bottle on the top shelf assuming you'll have the best drinking experience.

That's not always the case, and as a long-time bartender, cocktail creator, and spirits buyer and purveyor, I'm always looking for the best product at the best price. With gin, it can be particularly tricky because of the wide variety of styles. You don't want to spend top dollar on a gin that doesn't fit your drinking profile. In fact, some of the most expensive gins are also the least versatile, made for one purpose — dry martinis, for example — or one particular type of palate. While high-end gins may be precious gems to some connoisseurs, most people will likely find the return on investment less than satisfactory. These are some of the gins that fall into that category — not bad, by any means, and in some cases exceptional, but not worth the high prices for most of us.