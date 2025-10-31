Martha Stewart Opens Stuck Jars With A Surprisingly Simple Trick

What's your biggest kitchen pet peeve? There's a lot of petty annoyances to choose from: sticky countertops, crumbs in the sink trap, electric kettles left empty so they short out when you try to flick them on, piles of dirty dishes in the sink, untidy fridges — the list goes on. But surely one of the worst is jars that just won't open, and they get stuck at the worst times. The crucial moment in a recipe, for example, or when you're late and just want some peanut butter for your next-level PB&J. Of course, this is where Martha Stewart comes to the rescue. Her trick for opening jars uses no special tools, and it works most of the time. All you need is a few rubber bands.

Stewart posted a vintage clip on TikTok demonstrating her rubber band jar hack. First, she attempts to open the jar with a store-bought tool before giving up and grabbing three thick rubber bands, fastening them tightly around the metal lid before twisting it. Of course, it opens on the first try!

Rubber bands work because they improve traction. Their rough, water-resistant surface clings to the jar lid, making it easy for your skin to grip. This is true of all rubber or silicone you might use to try to open a jar, but rubber bands have a little more going for them when it comes to thermodynamics. They warm up slightly as they stretch and cool as they shrink, which ups their grip strength. Perhaps she has a future in physics? She's basically got geometry down, as Stewart has a genius organizing tip to maximize space.