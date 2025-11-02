A Simple Dollar Tree Find Makes A Great Home For Condiments
A selection of condiments can turn a bland dinner into an outstanding meal. Whether it be a squirt of ketchup on a flame-grilled burger or a few drops of fish sauce mingled into the coconut-scented base of a Thai curry, these liquid powerhouses of flavor are the superstars of the pantry. However, this often means a kitchen cabinet or fridge that's heaving with a disorganized array of different-sized bottles and jars. Luckily, there's a simple Dollar Tree find that makes a great home for all these hero condiments: a 10-inch clear, acrylic Lazy Susan priced at $1.50.
Simply place all your condiments inside your Lazy Susan, pop it on your dining table, and give it a whirl so every diner can easily access mustard, ketchup, and hot sauce. Better yet, put it on your refrigerator shelf to make it easier to grab condiments and jars that need to be chilled, or beside your stovetop for ingredients that can be kept at room temperature, such as soy sauce, oils, and vinegars. Unlike other Lazy Susans, this turntable has a high lip around its circumference, which prevents items from falling off when it's rotated. Better yet, if you're a crafter, feel free to glam up your Lazy Susan and match it to your existing décor by spray painting it. This move will allow you to display it on your kitchen counter in style.
Place a plate on your Lazy Susan to create a wider surface area
If Dollar Tree's Lazy Susan isn't large enough to house all of your condiments for a summer barbecue, you can increase its surface area with a little trick. Take a tube of food-grade silicone sealant and run a thin line of it along the entire rim of your Lazy Susan. This product will dry clear and create a grippy and stable surface on the circumference, allowing you to put a plate on top and spin it without worrying it will fall off. Charger plates work well for this job because they are lightweight and tend to be larger in diameter to accommodate the size of a classic dinner plate. Moreover, Dollar Tree stocks several affordable options.
One of the other ways to use a Lazy Susan in your kitchen is to keep it by your stovetop and use it as a docking station for your ingredients. For instance, if you're making a stir-fry, it's best to have all of your meats, vegetables, and sauces prepped and ready to go before you switch the heat on under your wok. Gathering your ingredients in one spot also provides an opportunity to do a quick visual check and make sure you have everything you need. Lazy Susans are perfect for cookie decorating parties too because you can place all your icings and sprinkles in one easy-to-reach location.