A Simple Dollar Tree Find Makes A Great Home For Condiments

A selection of condiments can turn a bland dinner into an outstanding meal. Whether it be a squirt of ketchup on a flame-grilled burger or a few drops of fish sauce mingled into the coconut-scented base of a Thai curry, these liquid powerhouses of flavor are the superstars of the pantry. However, this often means a kitchen cabinet or fridge that's heaving with a disorganized array of different-sized bottles and jars. Luckily, there's a simple Dollar Tree find that makes a great home for all these hero condiments: a 10-inch clear, acrylic Lazy Susan priced at $1.50.

Simply place all your condiments inside your Lazy Susan, pop it on your dining table, and give it a whirl so every diner can easily access mustard, ketchup, and hot sauce. Better yet, put it on your refrigerator shelf to make it easier to grab condiments and jars that need to be chilled, or beside your stovetop for ingredients that can be kept at room temperature, such as soy sauce, oils, and vinegars. Unlike other Lazy Susans, this turntable has a high lip around its circumference, which prevents items from falling off when it's rotated. Better yet, if you're a crafter, feel free to glam up your Lazy Susan and match it to your existing décor by spray painting it. This move will allow you to display it on your kitchen counter in style.