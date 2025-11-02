The 1960s Malt Alcohol Everyone Remembers For Its Fruity Notes

Long before the boom of flavored malt drinks like Smirnoff Ice, Zima, and Mike's Hard Lemonade started in the mid-to-late 1990s, the National Brewing Company was leading the way with Malt Duck. The brewery behind the infamous Colt 45 malt liquor added red grape flavoring to its brew in the 1960s to make a beverage that was popular at parties through the '70s and '80s. They even expanded to other flavors like white grape and apple.

People loved it for its low price point, its potency, and its sweet flavor. It was described as tasting like grape juice or grape-flavored Bubble Yum. The drink eventually was relegated to cult status as its fan base grew smaller but more passionate, and production of the drink wrapped up in the early 1990s with the trademark expiring in 1992. Since then, Facebook posts and groups have lamented its demise, sharing the good times people had involving Malt Duck. If you want to try it now, you can make a grape radler by mixing a malty beer with some grape juice. It won't be exact, as the original is a flavored malt beverage and not a malt and juice mix, but it will be close!