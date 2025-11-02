10 Dishes Americans Love That Leave The World Scratching Their Heads

If this first option is leaving you confused, rest assured, you're not alone. After all, other countries have white bread, don't they? It's true that other countries have white bread, but anyone who's tried any will tell you that what's on the shelves of American grocery stores is drastically different.

The biggest difference is how much sweeter American white bread is. It's so sweet, in fact, that foreigners regularly comment on how much sugar it contains, and they don't understand why. One commenter on Reddit said, "I know a Dutch woman who says almost all the breads in the grocery store are too sweet in the U.S." Another chimed in, saying, "I could not agree more! It's insane how near-impossible it is to find a sliced bread that does not have added sugar!"

It's not only the sugar content that's different, however. When compared to European breads, American options are more highly processed, which often results in the slices being softer. Additional preservatives and fillers are often added to American bread, which is commonly mass-produced rather than being baked and sold locally.