Fix Rusty Cast-Iron Cookware With One Fizzy Drink

Unlike with other types of metal cookware, rust doesn't necessarily ruin cast iron. Depending on the extent of the damage, a rusty cast iron pan is typically salvageable, and even pieces fully coated in that brownish metal dust can look brand-new with a bit of elbow grease. In fact, if your cast iron cookware develops a small rust spot on its cooking surface, you might already have something in your fridge or pantry that can help clean it off: club soda.

This trick works best with a warm pan, so be sure to heat it on a burner or in the oven first. After removing the pan from the heat, pour club soda inside until the problem areas are fully submerged, and let it soak for a few minutes. You can then gently scrub the rust off. If some spots persist, add a bit of sea salt for extra abrasion.

Chemistry explains why this process works. When carbon dioxide mixes with water, it creates the bubbly effervescence we associate with soda, but it also creates carbonic acid. When carbonic acid meets the rusty cast iron, it reverses the chemical reaction that started the problem to begin with. When scrubbing and rinsing the pan, you may notice that the club soda turns black — this is flakes of rust turning back into flakes of iron.