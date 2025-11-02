Fix Rusty Cast-Iron Cookware With One Fizzy Drink
Unlike with other types of metal cookware, rust doesn't necessarily ruin cast iron. Depending on the extent of the damage, a rusty cast iron pan is typically salvageable, and even pieces fully coated in that brownish metal dust can look brand-new with a bit of elbow grease. In fact, if your cast iron cookware develops a small rust spot on its cooking surface, you might already have something in your fridge or pantry that can help clean it off: club soda.
This trick works best with a warm pan, so be sure to heat it on a burner or in the oven first. After removing the pan from the heat, pour club soda inside until the problem areas are fully submerged, and let it soak for a few minutes. You can then gently scrub the rust off. If some spots persist, add a bit of sea salt for extra abrasion.
Chemistry explains why this process works. When carbon dioxide mixes with water, it creates the bubbly effervescence we associate with soda, but it also creates carbonic acid. When carbonic acid meets the rusty cast iron, it reverses the chemical reaction that started the problem to begin with. When scrubbing and rinsing the pan, you may notice that the club soda turns black — this is flakes of rust turning back into flakes of iron.
Is club soda the best rust remover for cast iron?
The same science that makes club soda handy for cleaning rusty cast iron also applies to any artificially carbonated beverage, but another soda may work even better. Coca-Cola contains both carbonic acid and phosphoric acid, the latter of which is a common active ingredient in rust removal products. Club soda, however, does not typically contain phosphoric acid.
One thing club soda does that Coca-Cola is less optimal for, however, is stain removal. Just pour club soda on stained kitchen or dining fabrics and gently blot it off with a clean towel. For a complete clean, follow up with another cleaning agent like vinegar or lemon juice. Club soda is one of the foods that can clean your house thanks to its acidity, but its plain flavor and clear color also mean it leaves no odors or stains behind.
As for rust removal, you have a few more options beyond sodas. You can clean a rusty pan with vinegar and water, although vinegar's high acidity can damage the pan further if you let it soak for too long. You can also use aluminum foil to clean rust from cast iron by cutting a square big enough to cover the affected areas, wetting it with hot water, and gently scrubbing until the rust is gone. Just take care not to damage your seasoning any further by scrubbing too hard.