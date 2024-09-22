Keep Your Cast Iron Rust-Free With One Genius Hack

Cast iron skillets are sturdy, heat-retaining cookware that can cost a pretty penny, so when you start to see rust on them, it's normal to panic. However, there's no need to do so. First off, it happens to the best of us. Second, there's an easy way to care for your cast iron pans when you find a little (or a lot) of rust on them, and the only special gear needed is an common kitchen item: aluminum foil. This shiny staple comes in handy in all kinds of ways — you might already be familiar with the wide world of aluminum foil-based grill hacks. So really, it should come as no surprise that foil has other culinary superpowers. This one might be one of the most impressive, though.

How do you get started with this trick? Simply tear a sheet of foil that is large enough to cover the rusty spots on your pan. Get the foil wet with just a little sprinkle of hot water, and place the sheet on top of the rust-speckled surface. Then, gently move the foil in a circular motion, lightly scrubbing until the rust has loosened and been removed. Rinse your cast iron pot or pan with water and dry. You can then re-season it by rubbing some oil on the surface and baking the pan for 60 minutes. Voila: Your cookware will be good as new.