Keep Your Cast Iron Rust-Free With One Genius Hack
Cast iron skillets are sturdy, heat-retaining cookware that can cost a pretty penny, so when you start to see rust on them, it's normal to panic. However, there's no need to do so. First off, it happens to the best of us. Second, there's an easy way to care for your cast iron pans when you find a little (or a lot) of rust on them, and the only special gear needed is an common kitchen item: aluminum foil. This shiny staple comes in handy in all kinds of ways — you might already be familiar with the wide world of aluminum foil-based grill hacks. So really, it should come as no surprise that foil has other culinary superpowers. This one might be one of the most impressive, though.
How do you get started with this trick? Simply tear a sheet of foil that is large enough to cover the rusty spots on your pan. Get the foil wet with just a little sprinkle of hot water, and place the sheet on top of the rust-speckled surface. Then, gently move the foil in a circular motion, lightly scrubbing until the rust has loosened and been removed. Rinse your cast iron pot or pan with water and dry. You can then re-season it by rubbing some oil on the surface and baking the pan for 60 minutes. Voila: Your cookware will be good as new.
Why it works
Rust is created when a reaction between iron and oxygen takes place. When you dampen a sheet of aluminum foil and run it over the rust, a transfer of electrons between said rust and foil takes place, undoing the process that caused the rust in the first place. Thus, your pan is restored to its former glory.
To prevent future rusting, it's important to remember not to accidentally leave your cast iron pots and pans soaking in water overnight. Even more critically, you need to make certain you thoroughly dry this sort of cookware after you clean it. There cannot be the tiniest drop of moisture left on it, or you are creating the perfect rust storm. You also want to make certain that you're storing your cast iron pots and pans in a cool, dry place where they're not susceptible to humidity. Take care of your cast iron, and it will take care of you. No one wants to be confronted with rust when they're in the mood for a giant skillet chocolate chip cookie.