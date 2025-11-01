Clogged Kitchen Sink? Alka-Seltzer Will Do The Trick

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Is a blocked kitchen sink preventing you from washing the fruits and veggies you need for your weekend meal prep? If you don't have a kitchen sink unblocker in your cabinet, a couple of Alka-Seltzer tabs can help loosen the food debris and cooking fats blocking the drain.

Alka-Seltzer is an effervescent medicine that comes in tablet form and contains aspirin, sodium hydrogen carbonate, and citric acid. Used to treat minor aches and pains, heartburn, and fever, the tablets need to be dissolved in water first before they can be ingested. When the tablet meets the water, bubbles of carbon dioxide are produced, which make it fizz. This phenomenon also makes Alka-Seltzer useful for unclogging kitchen sinks. The bubbly mass can help to break up the greasy deposits and bits of food that are lining the pipe under the drain.

To get started, toss a couple Alka-Seltzer tabs directly in the drain, pour in some hot water, and wait for 10 to 15 minutes. Alternatively, follow up the Alka-Seltzer with some vinegar (an antimicrobial that eliminates odors and shifts mineral deposits) to kickstart that chemical reaction and create a fizzy substance that lifts off blockages. Then, run some hot water through the drain to check the blockage has been remedied and repeat if necessary.