The Coffee Filter Hack For Avoiding A Gross Clogged Kitchen Sink

A clogged sink is the last thing you want to deal with when preparing dinner. Clogged sinks are not only off-putting and inconvenient, but they can also be costly to fix if the obstruction is particularly bad. Fortunately, there's a quick and easy way to avoid clogs using an item that you probably have in your kitchen right now. Coffee filters are an essential kitchen item when it comes to your morning cup of joe and are more helpful around the home than you might think.

If you're prepping a whole mess of potatoes (which can be expedited when using a neat peeling hack courtesy of TikTok) or some other type of vegetable in the sink, place a coffee filter over the drain first. The filter will catch all food remnants and prevent them from going down the drain. Once your meal prep is complete, carefully remove the filter with the food debris and discard it into the trash. Along with stopping clogs before they happen, this helpful hack also spares you the unpleasant process of fishing around in the drain to remove large bits of food. And beyond this useful trick, coffee filters can help with other messy jobs, too.