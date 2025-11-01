Here's Why Texas Roadhouse Croutons Are So Delicious

What is a restaurant salad without a scattering of delectably crunchy croutons stacked on top? Salty, crispy, and often highly aromatic thanks to some Italian herbs, these crispy little fellas lend a simple bowl of greens a textural hit like no other. While alternative toppings such as seeds provide crunch, the filling, carb-heavy quality of a crouton elevates a salad in seconds, including those served at Texas Roadhouse. But why are their croutons so delicious in particular?

The simple reason is that Texas Roadhouse croutons are prepared in house and coated in two rich ingredients prior to baking: Butter and Parmesan. In a Reddit thread discussing how the croutons are made, one Texas Roadhouse employee revealed, "We cut loaves of bread, stale it, toss them in butter that has Parmesan, basil, and oregano mixed in it, then bake the buttered squares."

Stale bread makes for the best croutons because it has a drier consistency than its fresher counterpart, allowing it to toast up quickly in the oven and develop that characteristic crunch. It's also easier to cut stale bread into more uniform squares, which guarantees that each nugget develops an even color at the same time. Coating the cubes of stale bread in seasoned butter does three crucial things; it provides heaps of rich flavor, dampens their exterior (so the Parmesan and seasonings can stick to them), and finally, kickstarts the browning process.