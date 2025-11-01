Here's Why Texas Roadhouse Croutons Are So Delicious
What is a restaurant salad without a scattering of delectably crunchy croutons stacked on top? Salty, crispy, and often highly aromatic thanks to some Italian herbs, these crispy little fellas lend a simple bowl of greens a textural hit like no other. While alternative toppings such as seeds provide crunch, the filling, carb-heavy quality of a crouton elevates a salad in seconds, including those served at Texas Roadhouse. But why are their croutons so delicious in particular?
The simple reason is that Texas Roadhouse croutons are prepared in house and coated in two rich ingredients prior to baking: Butter and Parmesan. In a Reddit thread discussing how the croutons are made, one Texas Roadhouse employee revealed, "We cut loaves of bread, stale it, toss them in butter that has Parmesan, basil, and oregano mixed in it, then bake the buttered squares."
Stale bread makes for the best croutons because it has a drier consistency than its fresher counterpart, allowing it to toast up quickly in the oven and develop that characteristic crunch. It's also easier to cut stale bread into more uniform squares, which guarantees that each nugget develops an even color at the same time. Coating the cubes of stale bread in seasoned butter does three crucial things; it provides heaps of rich flavor, dampens their exterior (so the Parmesan and seasonings can stick to them), and finally, kickstarts the browning process.
The Parmesan and herbs provide a rich umami depth and aroma
Parmesan has a natural umami taste, so it lends the finished croutons a moreish quality alongside a deep savory flavor. Plus, the salty and nutty personality of this aged, hard cheese provides the perfect seasoned coating when combined with the inviting aroma of the basil and oregano too. These yummy croutons are scattered over the steakhouse filet salad — the Texas Roadhouse salad that's not nearly as healthy as you might think! — along with blue cheese, bacon, red onion, and Italian dressing, as well as the classic Caesar salad.
A Reddit thread provides a clue as to how the cubed loaves of bread are made to go stale before they're coated in seasonings: "I used to work at Roadhouse as the baker and made [croutons] everyday. Started out as frozen loaves. Cubed them up, baked em at a low temp first then coated them in the crouton mix, then toasted them again." Baking cubed bread in a low oven speeds up the staling process because it removes the extra moisture inside the crumb, while a second stint allows them to crisp up and become wonderfully crunchy.
Timing is everything when adding croutons to your salad; too early and you risk absorbing the dressing as they sit, turning them soggy and mushy. If you like the croutons on your Caesar salad to be super-crunchy with every bite, ask for them to be served separately.