Timing Is Everything When Adding Croutons To Your Salad

Ensuring croutons stay crunchy is simple, and it all has to do with timing. Croutons should be the last thing that goes on your salad — add them in right before you sit down to eat, and not a moment earlier. The longer the croutons sit on the salad, the longer the water in the veggies, dressing, and air has to seep in. Either sprinkle them on top just before serving or provide them on the side in a bowl for diners to serve themselves.

Ending up with soggy croutons has happened to the best of us. There's not much worse than expecting to bite into a crisp little square of buttery bread and being met with a soft, sad lump atop your salad instead. Soggy croutons often happen with leftover salad or prepackaged salads that have been sitting for a while. But they can also occur if you've prepped your salad too early and let it sit in the bowl for too long; the croutons take on moisture, and the crisped-up bread goes soft. Luckily, this is a salad mistake that's easily avoided.