Yogurt parfait is a great treat that has protein, B vitamins, and more, making it a favorite among many looking for a nutritious breakfast option. However, while some spruce it up by adding toppings, some believe parfaits suffer from being too plain or lack overall flavor. Though making yogurt more flavorful can sometimes come at the expense of yogurt's overall health factor — like with some unhealthy but popular flavored yogurt brands in stores today — it can also be accomplished using ingredients that will naturally improve the parfait without sacrificing any of its nutritional value. Chief among these ingredients is undoubtedly lemon zest, which gives yogurt a strong boost in tang and sweetness while also making it even more nutritious.

For those unfamiliar with what lemon zest is, the useful ingredient is comprised of pieces of grated lemon rind that add flavor to your favorite recipes. It's at its best when it's mixed into your yogurt before adding other ingredients to the equation, thus giving the parfait's base a massive boost in flavor. Plus, the use of lemon zest also provides an upgrade in potassium and vitamin C. Zest won't sour the yogurt, either, which can sometimes happen when using lemon juice; the combination of Greek yogurt and lemon juice creates a great substitute for sour cream but is, unsurprisingly, not ideal for a yogurt parfait.