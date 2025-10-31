5 Portable Espresso Machines You Can Buy On Amazon

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Have you ever been in the middle of a beautiful forest, far from civilization, and thought you could go for a shot of espresso? Or walking around an airport, in need of a pick-me-up, and the baristas asleep at the counter aren't inspiring any confidence. Maybe you want to blow your friends' minds with campfire espresso martinis. You're in luck because there's an answer. Portable espresso machines have come a long way in the past few years. You can find truly tiny espresso makers just a shade over 4 inches tall, weighing around 3/4 pound. Compare this to a common, small home espresso machine like the Breville Bambino that's 12 inches high and weighs 11 pounds.

And the coffee these small machines make is pretty good! They can achieve the requisite 9 to 12 bars of pressure needed to make a true shot of espresso. There are different methods of achieving this pressure — some use hand pumps, others have a battery running a pump, and one uses a lever to amplify the force of you pressing down.