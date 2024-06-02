Upgrade Your Campsite Mornings With Frozen Breakfast Sandwiches

Campfire breakfast sandwiches are an opportunity to get creative, starting with the bread. You can make classic English muffin breakfast sandwiches. You could elevate your breakfast sandwich by using French toast or piling ingredients into a buttery biscuit. You could even swap the bread for tortillas or hash browns.

Beyond bread, think about the filling in your sandwich. Eggs, ham, or bacon — all of which freeze well — are popular options for breakfast sandwiches, but you can add other fillings, too. Whichever you choose, cook them ahead of time and add them to your sandwich before you freeze it. That way, the whole thing is put together and ready to cook over your campfire. You can also add vegetables to your sandwich, but note that some freeze better than others. Veggies with a high water content, such as lettuce and tomatoes, are best added fresh and raw. On the other hand, corn, onions, and peppers all freeze fine.

Then, there are condiments to think about. While you can freeze your condiments directly in your breakfast sandwich, it may take away from the flavor. Plus, the texture and consistency might change. So, you may want to add them after heating your sandwich. And, of course, if you don't feel like putting in the work to choose the bread and add-ins yourself, you can always use your favorite store-bought frozen breakfast sandwiches, saving you even more time.