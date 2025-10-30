This Hidden NYC Speakeasy With '20s Prohibition Vibes Shouldn't Be A Secret

In the 1920s, with prohibition in effect across the United States, the popularity of speakeasies — secretive bars that sold alcohol without permission — skyrocketed, with many seeking camaraderie and entertainment within secluded, often underground establishments. Although the prohibition era came to an end in 1933 and the popularity of these speakeasies died down as a result, the appreciation for the exclusive vibe of the hidden bars never quite wore off. Today, it's hard to say that any of the several great speakeasies still around in the United States come close to capturing that feeling better than Please Don't Tell (also known as PDT), a cocktail bar in New York City that is about as secretive as they come.

As the name of the bar suggests, PDT is meant to be a discreet, secluded cocktail bar; and while it accomplishes this in certain ways, like not having a website detailing its menu or showing pictures of its interior, it has become quite well-known due to its strong patronage since it opened its doors in 2007. Hidden on the other side of a telephone booth located within Crif Dog, a beloved hot dog shop in the East Village, PDT consistently leaves a lasting impression (most crediting its incredibly high-quality cocktails and unique vibe as the reason that both New Yorkers and tourists need to give it a shot). PDT's bartenders are experts at their craft, according to visitors, and even world-traveled chef Anthony Bourdain — who featured the cocktail bar on an episode of "The Layover" – praised the bar for the remarkable quality of both its cocktails and its hot dogs. The lounge's Southside Cocktail in particular is a must-try, as it's one of the best Gatsby-esque gin cocktails you can find in the United States.