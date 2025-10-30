This Hidden NYC Speakeasy With '20s Prohibition Vibes Shouldn't Be A Secret
In the 1920s, with prohibition in effect across the United States, the popularity of speakeasies — secretive bars that sold alcohol without permission — skyrocketed, with many seeking camaraderie and entertainment within secluded, often underground establishments. Although the prohibition era came to an end in 1933 and the popularity of these speakeasies died down as a result, the appreciation for the exclusive vibe of the hidden bars never quite wore off. Today, it's hard to say that any of the several great speakeasies still around in the United States come close to capturing that feeling better than Please Don't Tell (also known as PDT), a cocktail bar in New York City that is about as secretive as they come.
As the name of the bar suggests, PDT is meant to be a discreet, secluded cocktail bar; and while it accomplishes this in certain ways, like not having a website detailing its menu or showing pictures of its interior, it has become quite well-known due to its strong patronage since it opened its doors in 2007. Hidden on the other side of a telephone booth located within Crif Dog, a beloved hot dog shop in the East Village, PDT consistently leaves a lasting impression (most crediting its incredibly high-quality cocktails and unique vibe as the reason that both New Yorkers and tourists need to give it a shot). PDT's bartenders are experts at their craft, according to visitors, and even world-traveled chef Anthony Bourdain — who featured the cocktail bar on an episode of "The Layover" – praised the bar for the remarkable quality of both its cocktails and its hot dogs. The lounge's Southside Cocktail in particular is a must-try, as it's one of the best Gatsby-esque gin cocktails you can find in the United States.
How New York City's Please Don't Tell came to be
Please Don't Tell first opened in May 2007, and its origin story bears similarities to speakeasies that opened over a century ago. The founders took advantage of the fact that Crif Dog itself had a liquor license that extended to the vacant bar attached to it, meaning that they wouldn't need to obtain their own to operate the cocktail bar. This was a crucial aspect of its opening, as new liquor licenses were not being given out in the area at the time of PDT's opening. In fact, while there technically is an exterior door that PDT could use to get in and out of the bar, they've chosen not to use it to avoid needing to get their own liquor license as a result.
This collaboration with the bar's tangential restaurant didn't begin and end with the use of its liquor license, either; the bar has also benefited from its placement within Crif Dog by being able to serve food from the restaurant in the speakeasy. This is a collaboration that founder Jim Meehan believed was among the most fascinating aspects of the high-end bar. "Serving deep fried [hot dogs] on a plastic plate next to sophisticated [$13] cocktails," Meehan remarked in a 2009 interview with Australian Bartender, giving a peek behind the curtain of the secret sanctum. "That sort of balance between something that's simple and fun and something that is a little more serious, but understated — has been a great concept for us."