Clean Smudges Off Stainless Steel Appliances With One Pantry Staple

Pairing classic cabinetry with stainless steel appliances can instantly elevate a drab kitchen. The smooth and reflective nature of stainless steel lends a space a polished look and modern appeal. The only problem is taking care of it. Stainless steel is notoriously known for developing unsightly smudges and streaks, which can make even the neatest kitchen appear grimy at first glance. While you can't always stop children from placing their messy palms on the surface of your stainless steel fridge (or pressing stickers onto the doors), you can clean those smudges off quickly with one pantry staple: Olive oil.

Simply place a paper towel over your bottle and upturn it for a moment to coat it with a light layer of oil. Then rub it over your appliance and watch those smudges vanish, leaving behind a fridge or dishwasher that looks pristine, streak-free, and as good as the day you installed it. Better yet, the oil will leave a protective sheen on the surface.

You can also use baby oil to polish stainless steel; however, it will leave an aroma behind in your kitchen. Olive oil is scentless, which makes it undetectable. Plus, you can use the cheapest one you have to do the job, making it a fast, inexpensive, and effective solution when you don't want to use chemical-laden cleaning products loaded with nasties.