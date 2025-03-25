Run Out Of Olive Oil? Here's How To Sub In Vegetable Oil

You've put together a number of your favorite ingredients to rustle up a satiating salad for dinner. All that is left to do is add a drizzle of olive oil to the dressing. You reach for the bottle, only to find it's empty. There's no time to run to the store, no backup bottle hiding in the pantry, and you're left wondering if you should improvise with another alternative. But what alternative?

Though no single oil is an exact match, there's a good substitute that is most likely already sitting in your pantry. Canola oil may not be as opulent as olive oil, but it's one of the best vegetable oils to replace it in a pinch, primarily because it has a mild taste. In just about all culinary applications, you can substitute canola oil for olive oil using a 1:1 ratio. As an added bonus, some people think canola oil is healthier than olive oil.

Neutrality makes this oil particularly effective in vinaigrettes. Simply mix it in a 2:1 ratio with vinegar or lemon juice, and you'll have a balanced salad dressing in seconds. You can even take the flavor up a notch and use this vinaigrette as an emulsifier by adding Dijon mustard, honey, or any other ingredient that suits your palate. This will help make up for the absence of olive oil's peppery flavor.

While it works for most salads, and even pasta dressings, canola oil is a better substitute for olive oil when it comes to cooking. This is because it has a higher smoke point. A high smoke point generally means an oil is suitable for high-heat cooking, which is why canola oil is perfect for grilling or deep-frying. (In these applications, olive oil might not hold up as well.)