Run Out Of Olive Oil? Here's How To Sub In Vegetable Oil
You've put together a number of your favorite ingredients to rustle up a satiating salad for dinner. All that is left to do is add a drizzle of olive oil to the dressing. You reach for the bottle, only to find it's empty. There's no time to run to the store, no backup bottle hiding in the pantry, and you're left wondering if you should improvise with another alternative. But what alternative?
Though no single oil is an exact match, there's a good substitute that is most likely already sitting in your pantry. Canola oil may not be as opulent as olive oil, but it's one of the best vegetable oils to replace it in a pinch, primarily because it has a mild taste. In just about all culinary applications, you can substitute canola oil for olive oil using a 1:1 ratio. As an added bonus, some people think canola oil is healthier than olive oil.
Neutrality makes this oil particularly effective in vinaigrettes. Simply mix it in a 2:1 ratio with vinegar or lemon juice, and you'll have a balanced salad dressing in seconds. You can even take the flavor up a notch and use this vinaigrette as an emulsifier by adding Dijon mustard, honey, or any other ingredient that suits your palate. This will help make up for the absence of olive oil's peppery flavor.
While it works for most salads, and even pasta dressings, canola oil is a better substitute for olive oil when it comes to cooking. This is because it has a higher smoke point. A high smoke point generally means an oil is suitable for high-heat cooking, which is why canola oil is perfect for grilling or deep-frying. (In these applications, olive oil might not hold up as well.)
Safflower and sunflower oil are also good substitutes
While canola oil is a dependable swap for olive oil, it's not the best pick for those people who have allergies related to members of the Brassicaceae family; there's a chance these people will have a reaction to canola oil. If canola oil is off the table, consider safflower and sunflower oil as the next best alternatives. Both of these oils have a texture that is comparable to that of olive oil. What's more, you can substitute both sunflower oil and safflower oil for olive oil using a 1:1 ratio.
Safflower oil has an understated, unobtrusive flavor profile, making it a great choice for salad dressings and baked goods, as it adds just enough body while being subtle. Like canola oil, it has a high smoke point and can be used just as you would typically use olive oil, including in either cooking or baking. Because of its light consistency, safflower oil is preferred in recipes that require a delicate flavor balance.
If it is unrefined, sunflower oil has a low smoke point compared to both canola and safflower oil. The strength of this oil lies in its nutritional value. It has naturally high vitamin E levels and antioxidants, and like canola oil, it also serves as the perfect base oil for emulsions. If using this oil in place of olive oil in a dressing, go for cold-pressed sunflower oil as it retains its natural flavor, ensuring this dressing is just as flavorful as it would have been if olive oil was used. So, the next time you feel panic at the sight of an empty olive oil bottle, relax. You know exactly which olive oil alternatives you should reach for.