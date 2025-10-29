Revive Burnt Cookware With An Everyday Bathroom Essential

Investing in high quality cookware makes sense if you spend a lot of time whipping up new recipes in the kitchen. Select the right skillet or saucepan and it can last a lifetime with the proper care. If you've accidentally burned the surface of your expensive frying pan and are worried it can't be brought back from the brink, there's an everyday bathroom essential that can come to the rescue — Epsom salt.

Epsom salt looks like rock salt, but it isn't used for cooking. Instead, it's often added to hot baths to help relax the muscles and ease aches and pains. Also known as magnesium sulfate, this product's crystal texture makes it useful for scrubbing grease and grime off cookware, too. It's best to use pure Epsom salt to clean burnt cookware instead of varieties that include fragranced oils and additives. To start, sprinkle a handful over your pan, and use a sponge to rub it into the surface to dislodge any burnt material on the bottom or exterior. You may need to repeat this process if all the gunk and grime doesn't come off on the first pass, or add a squirt of dish soap and water to move things along. (For tougher charred or scorched areas, soak the pan for a few minutes to soften stubborn burnt-on bits.) Combining the salt with an acid like vinegar creates a more powerful mixture that cuts through greasy residues.