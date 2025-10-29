When Life Hands You Lemons, Use Them To Clean Your Oven (With No Effort)

Lemons are not just for making a delicious lemon olive oil bundt cake or that easy lemon chicken on a work night. This citrus has a superpower that goes beyond the culinary. Did you know it can also help keep your oven clean? Lemons are oozing with citric acid, and it just so happens that this naturally occurring compound can cut through grease and grime plaguing your appliance in an efficient manner that also makes your kitchen smell bright and lemony. It will loosen that burnt-on, baked-on residue leftover from meals past while neutralizing odors that might be making your kitchen a little smelly.

So how does it work? Well, you are basically going to create a lemon steam bath. It starts with an oven-proof bowl or pan filled with water, along with one to two lemons cut in half. Squeeze the lemons to release some of the juice, and then place the cut halves in the bowl. Turn your oven on and set it to 250 degrees Fahrenheit, and place the lemons, water, and container all into the oven on the middle rack for 30 minutes.