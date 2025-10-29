When Life Hands You Lemons, Use Them To Clean Your Oven (With No Effort)
Lemons are not just for making a delicious lemon olive oil bundt cake or that easy lemon chicken on a work night. This citrus has a superpower that goes beyond the culinary. Did you know it can also help keep your oven clean? Lemons are oozing with citric acid, and it just so happens that this naturally occurring compound can cut through grease and grime plaguing your appliance in an efficient manner that also makes your kitchen smell bright and lemony. It will loosen that burnt-on, baked-on residue leftover from meals past while neutralizing odors that might be making your kitchen a little smelly.
So how does it work? Well, you are basically going to create a lemon steam bath. It starts with an oven-proof bowl or pan filled with water, along with one to two lemons cut in half. Squeeze the lemons to release some of the juice, and then place the cut halves in the bowl. Turn your oven on and set it to 250 degrees Fahrenheit, and place the lemons, water, and container all into the oven on the middle rack for 30 minutes.
Lemon is best used for light oven cleanings
After placing it in the oven, it is important to pay attention to your lemon cleaning concoction. Once the water in the oven-safe bowl starts to boil, it is time to turn off the oven. But don't open the door. You will want to keep it shut so the lemony steam can build up and circulate. The whole process should take around an hour. Once your oven has cooled down and is warm but not hot enough to burn your hands and fingers, you can start cleaning the inside of the oven using a non-abrasive sponge. Dip it into the lemon water and start wiping down the door, walls, racks, and surfaces of your appliance. Dry it all off with a microfiber towel.
Oven cleaners can be bad for your health. After all, no one wants to breathe in toxic fumes. However, this process is really best for light cleanings. If you find that the grease and grime are really thick, you can repeat this process or allow the lemons to steam a little longer. You can then use the leftover lemon pieces to directly scrub the stovetop and glass door. This natural, non-toxic cleaning technique will leave your oven clean and your kitchen smelling beautiful and fragrant.