Martha Stewart's Cute DIY Will Add A Pop Of Color To Kitchen Tools

You don't have to renovate your kitchen to give it a pop of color. You can transform simple kitchen tools into works of art with Martha Stewart's clever, budget-friendly DIY technique. Stewart loves to be crafty, and when it comes to her wooden spoons — an old-school kitchen tool Giada De Laurentiis is also a fan of — she suggests painting the handles to make them stand out in your utensil holder. In an Instagram post, the queen of homemakers shared a photo of these colorful wooden spoons. The handles had been painted with an ombre effect using different shades of fuchsia. This is such an easy and unexpected application, and your friends and family will be asking you where you purchased them.

To get started, gather your spoons and painting supplies. You will want to start by gently sanding the handles so the paint adheres. Speaking of paint, choose one that is considered nontoxic and food safe. Color selections are endless, but pick one that vibes with your kitchen decor, or that has a seasonal look and feel to it. Pink, red, and white are the perfect palette for Valentine's Day, and pastels scream spring. Meanwhile, reds, greens, silver, and gold are the festive go-tos for the winter holidays. If you prefer to take your inspiration from nature, sage green, chocolate brown, sunflower yellow, and sunset orange may be in your wooden spoon's future.