Don't Put Your Coffee Grinder In The Dishwasher (Here's Why)
Cleaning your coffee grinder can be tough. To clean a burr coffee grinder, you have to take it all apart, brush coffee grinds off everything, wipe it down, and wash off the hopper and grounds bin in warm soapy water, then let them dry before putting it all back together. A blade grinder, which is different than a burr grinder, is easier, as there are less parts and you can just wipe down the cover and bowl. However, a burr grinder helps your coffee to taste its best. Blade grinders result in unevenly ground beans, meaning some of your brew may be overly extracted and bitter while some of it may be under extracted and weak.
Whichever grinder you have, putting the parts in the dishwasher is a bad idea. It's a fast and easy way to destroy the electronic innards. There are some pieces to some grinders you can put in the dishwasher but always check with the manufacturer's instructions on the best way to clean your grinder.
Why you should keep most parts of a grinder out of the dishwasher
Dishwashers have a nasty habit of dulling your sharp blades, which is the key reason you need to stop running your knives through dishwasher. Make sure to detach the blades of your grinder before putting the bowl in the dishwasher if you don't wash it by hand. The same is true for any burrs in a burr grinder. Dull burrs result in dull coffee. They are also less able to make a consistent grind — the whole reason to upgrade to a burr grinder in the first place. Low-quality coffee grinders can lead to acidic coffee, so take good care of the blades!
Other parts of the grinder, even if they're not electric, can get warped and cracked by the detergents and high heat of a dishwasher. This includes the plastic hopper and grinds bin. It's also advised to not grind rice in your grinder, which can destroy the motor and clog your grinder. Instead, run a professional coffee cleaner like Grindz through your grinder to clear it of coffee oils.