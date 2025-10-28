Don't Put Your Coffee Grinder In The Dishwasher (Here's Why)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cleaning your coffee grinder can be tough. To clean a burr coffee grinder, you have to take it all apart, brush coffee grinds off everything, wipe it down, and wash off the hopper and grounds bin in warm soapy water, then let them dry before putting it all back together. A blade grinder, which is different than a burr grinder, is easier, as there are less parts and you can just wipe down the cover and bowl. However, a burr grinder helps your coffee to taste its best. Blade grinders result in unevenly ground beans, meaning some of your brew may be overly extracted and bitter while some of it may be under extracted and weak.

Whichever grinder you have, putting the parts in the dishwasher is a bad idea. It's a fast and easy way to destroy the electronic innards. There are some pieces to some grinders you can put in the dishwasher but always check with the manufacturer's instructions on the best way to clean your grinder.