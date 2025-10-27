Why Pistachios Were Red For Decades (And What Happened To Them)

If your kids ever called you crazy when you told them pistachios used to be red, we're here to reaffirm your knowledge. You aren't wrong, pistachios used to be red, but it was thanks to a dye. If you doubt yourself, you can watch the original "Naked Gun" movie to see the characters Frank Drebin and Ed Hocken eating the little red nuts, fingers and lips stained with red dye, as they watch a suspect from a car. So where did that dye go? And how did it even get on a pistachio in the first place?

There are two stories of how pistachios came to be dyed red. The most commonly told tale is that the dye was applied to hide cosmetic imperfections in the shell. This was caused by Iranian farmers not removing the meaty, acidic hull soon enough after harvest. The chemicals in the hull would stain the shell, so they dyed them red before sending them abroad. A story from 1986 in the LA Times says this narrative is not true, claiming a street vendor in Brooklyn dyed his nuts red to get attention. The idea allegedly worked but was quickly copied. That said, most food historians back the stained shell theory.