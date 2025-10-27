The Expert-Approved Japanese Gin That's Best For Batched Cocktails
While plenty of alcohol consumers don't particularly care what brand goes into their cocktail of choice, others have much more specific preferences as far as the label is concerned. The latter can especially be the case for drinkers of gin, a liquor that's the base of many great cocktails that you know and love. When it comes to batched cocktails that utilize gin, like Negronis — Anthony Bourdain's favorite pre-dinner cocktail — or Peach Tea Gin Lemonade, not all types of the classic liquor are as up for the task as others. In fact, according to The Daily Meal's own Zach Mack, a longtime bar owner in New York City and alcohol expert, there is one Japanese gin that stands far above the rest as the best for your favorite batched cocktail: Roku Gin.
Roku Gin — a liquor produced by legendary alcohol brand Suntory in Osaka, Japan — got its name (which literally translates to "Six Gin") due to its use of six uniquely Japanese botanicals within its recipe. These botanicals — sakura flowers, sakura leaves, sencha tea, gyokuro tea, sansho pepper, and yuzu peel — help create a balanced flavor that perfectly delivers a sweet, citrusy, and at times spicy taste that lends itself incredibly well to a big batch cocktail.
Why Roku Gin is the best brand of gin for batched cocktails
While the unique and experimental nature of Roku Gin may lead some to assume that it lacks versatility, the exact opposite is actually the case. Zack Mack explained why the liquor is among the most dynamic gins on the market today when discussing the 10 best gins to buy for different occasions. "This Japanese gin has long stood out to me as one of the most delicate and enjoyable in the category that still provides plenty of complexity," Mack explained. "It has subtle floral notes that sing above citrus elements, all buoyed by its delectably silky mouthfeel that finishes with a hint of spice. This makes it uniquely appropriate for a gin & tonic or martini base."
Furthermore, because batched cocktails desperately need a liquor that isn't too out there in terms of taste so that several different people can enjoy them, one of Roku Gin's biggest strengths is the fact that even casual gin drinkers and those who aren't typically crazy about the alcohol have found themselves enjoying the Japanese variant. "It's also a bit of a crowd pleaser — often even for people who claim to hate gin overall," Mack noted, citing this as the reason that he considers Roku Gin to be his personal choice whenever he decides to make a batched cocktail to appease the masses.