While plenty of alcohol consumers don't particularly care what brand goes into their cocktail of choice, others have much more specific preferences as far as the label is concerned. The latter can especially be the case for drinkers of gin, a liquor that's the base of many great cocktails that you know and love. When it comes to batched cocktails that utilize gin, like Negronis — Anthony Bourdain's favorite pre-dinner cocktail — or Peach Tea Gin Lemonade, not all types of the classic liquor are as up for the task as others. In fact, according to The Daily Meal's own Zach Mack, a longtime bar owner in New York City and alcohol expert, there is one Japanese gin that stands far above the rest as the best for your favorite batched cocktail: Roku Gin.

Roku Gin — a liquor produced by legendary alcohol brand Suntory in Osaka, Japan — got its name (which literally translates to "Six Gin") due to its use of six uniquely Japanese botanicals within its recipe. These botanicals — sakura flowers, sakura leaves, sencha tea, gyokuro tea, sansho pepper, and yuzu peel — help create a balanced flavor that perfectly delivers a sweet, citrusy, and at times spicy taste that lends itself incredibly well to a big batch cocktail.