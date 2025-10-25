The Creamy Chicken Dinner From The 1800s You Can Still Find In A Can

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We're all looking for ways to save a few pennies, with things like buying food in bulk or revisiting popular, cheap wartime foods and recipes invented by generations that came before. Among the resourceful foods like tomato soup cake and Hoover stew (made with macaroni, hot dogs, canned tomatoes, and corn) is a regal sounding dish that's still within reach for nearly any budget, one with roots all the way back to the late 1800s: chicken à la king.

Chicken à la king is a dish with a complicated history – it was supposedly invented in New York, though the origins are a true mystery. Back then it was made fresh with diced chicken in a white, creamy sauce, usually with a little sherry. The classic version is garnished with pimentos and served over a starch, grains, or vegetables. It's been in and out of fashion since, becoming notably popular in the 1950s at supper clubs and diners. You might not see it on many restaurant menus today, but you can find chicken à la king in the canned soup section at the grocery store –- and it still delivers a meal that is ultra-convenient, super-cheap, satisfying, and tasty. It's easy to turn a can of chicken à la king into a memorable and nostalgic meal without breaking the bank. A single can costs roughly a couple of dollars at the grocery store, and you can buy a 12-pack of canned chicken à la king for as little as 19 cents an ounce, about $23 for 12 cans.