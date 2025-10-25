The Creamy Chicken Dinner From The 1800s You Can Still Find In A Can
We're all looking for ways to save a few pennies, with things like buying food in bulk or revisiting popular, cheap wartime foods and recipes invented by generations that came before. Among the resourceful foods like tomato soup cake and Hoover stew (made with macaroni, hot dogs, canned tomatoes, and corn) is a regal sounding dish that's still within reach for nearly any budget, one with roots all the way back to the late 1800s: chicken à la king.
Chicken à la king is a dish with a complicated history – it was supposedly invented in New York, though the origins are a true mystery. Back then it was made fresh with diced chicken in a white, creamy sauce, usually with a little sherry. The classic version is garnished with pimentos and served over a starch, grains, or vegetables. It's been in and out of fashion since, becoming notably popular in the 1950s at supper clubs and diners. You might not see it on many restaurant menus today, but you can find chicken à la king in the canned soup section at the grocery store –- and it still delivers a meal that is ultra-convenient, super-cheap, satisfying, and tasty. It's easy to turn a can of chicken à la king into a memorable and nostalgic meal without breaking the bank. A single can costs roughly a couple of dollars at the grocery store, and you can buy a 12-pack of canned chicken à la king for as little as 19 cents an ounce, about $23 for 12 cans.
Canned chicken à la king makes for an easy and affordable meal
Each can of chicken à la king is filled with diced pieces of real chicken meat, packed in chicken stock with mushrooms and red peppers, as well as other added ingredients like wheat flour, spices, and a little milk to make it creamy. If you're aiming for the absolute easiest amount of prep possible, just empty the can into a microwave-safe bowl, heat, and eat. There are quite a few ways to dress up canned chicken à la king, though, if you want to put a little more work into your meal.
Take your chicken à la king a step further than the traditional way of serving it over toast and put it over crostini pieces. This will turn the whole dish into an attractive and affordable finger food that works for a main dish or an appetizer. Pair a can of chicken à la king with noodles for a fast and easy casserole, turn it into a pot pie, or add dumplings to canned soup for an interesting take on chicken and dumplings.