This Type Of Bean Contains The Most Protein
The implications of having a diet low in protein have come under the brightest spotlight in the last few years. Protein has almost gained the image of being a universal elixir. Interestingly, its acclaim coincides with a massive rise in the number of people who want to switch to a vegetarian or vegan diet. And let's be real, it isn't easy to find good sources of plant-based protein, at least not in the same amounts as meat. Beans probably come closest to being the best alternative. But have you ever wondered which one contains the most protein? The answer: soybeans. Of course, there are a few other legumes known for their protein-rich content, like garbanzo beans and kidney beans, but soybeans top the count. One hundred grams of uncooked soybeans contain 33.8 grams of protein, while the number is 20.47 for raw garbanzo and 25.9 for red kidney beans.
Soybeans also come with an impressive résumé of nutrition credentials. They're rich in iron, folate, vitamin C, vitamin K, and calcium, making them a great option for those who're on the hunt for plant-based protein. While there are a thousand products in the market that are labeled as plant-based protein, many of them are unhealthy sources of protein you might want to avoid, like vegan deli meals, store-bought protein bars, or cheap protein powder.
How to sneak soybean into your meals
You can use soybeans in multiple forms to create various recipes because you don't always have to eat them in their raw form. Products made from soybeans, like tofu, tempeh, or soy milk, are just as high in protein. Fun fact: Henry Ford played an unlikely role in the success of soy milk. You can either make a satiating smoothie with the drinkable protein and dollops of peanut butter for an extra dose of the nutrient or whip up a few tasty tofu recipes. If you happen to be a fan of Japanese cuisine, well, your stars are definitely aligned. Miso soup, natto, and kinako all come from or include this protein-heavy bean.
If you absolutely must have them in their purest form, you can opt for edamame beans. Edamame are soybeans harvested before they're fully ripe. And trust us, you'll hardly ever complain about being introduced to these tender, soft green seeds. You can toss them into stir-fries and rice bowls or make a crunchy, slightly pungent Asian edamame salad with toasted almonds and peanut oil. One thing to be a little cautious about is how much you consume. According to experts, around 25 grams of soy protein per day is a healthy amount.