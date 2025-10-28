This Type Of Bean Contains The Most Protein

The implications of having a diet low in protein have come under the brightest spotlight in the last few years. Protein has almost gained the image of being a universal elixir. Interestingly, its acclaim coincides with a massive rise in the number of people who want to switch to a vegetarian or vegan diet. And let's be real, it isn't easy to find good sources of plant-based protein, at least not in the same amounts as meat. Beans probably come closest to being the best alternative. But have you ever wondered which one contains the most protein? The answer: soybeans. Of course, there are a few other legumes known for their protein-rich content, like garbanzo beans and kidney beans, but soybeans top the count. One hundred grams of uncooked soybeans contain 33.8 grams of protein, while the number is 20.47 for raw garbanzo and 25.9 for red kidney beans.

Soybeans also come with an impressive résumé of nutrition credentials. They're rich in iron, folate, vitamin C, vitamin K, and calcium, making them a great option for those who're on the hunt for plant-based protein. While there are a thousand products in the market that are labeled as plant-based protein, many of them are unhealthy sources of protein you might want to avoid, like vegan deli meals, store-bought protein bars, or cheap protein powder.