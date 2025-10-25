Dollar Tree Sells This Southern-Style Frozen Pot Pie For $1.25

Dollar Tree is an Aladdin's cave of affordable spices, cereal, and snacks. Simply scan the shelves and you'll find heaps of essential Dollar Tree food products that are an absolute steal, as well as inexpensive seasonal items, like summer wreaths and Halloween candy. However, the contents of the chiller cabinets are equally as good when you need a value dinner that won't break the bank. Enter the Banquet sausage and gravy deep dish pie. This Southern-style frozen pot pie costs just $1.25, making it an inexpensive and cheerful purchase that you can stash in the freezer for breakfast emergencies.

A classic Southern-style breakfast featuring sausage and fried eggs would be remiss without a serving of biscuits and rich gravy. Banquet's offering — a mixture of pork and turkey breakfast sausage coated in a creamy gravy that's all encased in flaky pastry — includes several of these key characteristics.

A commenter on a Reddit thread discussing the quality of this affordable pot pie said, "I love having one of these on retainer for times that I'm between easy prepped food, and suddenly realize I'm already hungry enough that I kind of can't muster the energy to make anything that takes actual effort...It's definitely not a healthy thing to eat all the time, but it's a nice, quick, and cost-friendly comfort meal." Other commenters recommended dousing the pie with pepper to lend it additional flavor, or placing a dippy egg on top to transform it into a heartier breakfast with a filling vibe.