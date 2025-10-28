The Costco Food Court Rule Shoppers Find Incredibly Frustrating

A trip to Costco without stopping at the food court after filling your cart is almost like going to the movies and deciding to skip popcorn. Costco's food court has long been one of the best parts of shopping at the warehouse. After all, where else can you still get a hot dog (which we feel is one of the best fast food hot dogs) and soda combo at $1.50, a price that hasn't changed since the first Costco food court opened in 1984 in San Diego? Fun fact: The very first Costco food court was a mobile hot dog cart called Café 150. It was named after the price of the culinary phenomenon. When it moved indoors, the name was changed to avoid any confusion regarding the brand.

But the very feature that made the food court iconic and created a cult-like following has now been modified in a way that has left shoppers frustrated. Now, only paying members or guests accompanied by a member can enter the food court. This also means that only Costco members will be able to enjoy the hot dog and soda deal. You heard it right. It's one of the Costco food court rules every shopper should know. The change has sparked debates in foodie communities across social media, including on Reddit threads, and it's not just about Costco's hot dog combo. "It seems like the whole point of this new policy is to keep it restricted for members only, regardless of whether it's for the bathroom or food court," said a Redditor, highlighting how the step could inconvenience people with disabilities who might want to use the restroom on the same side or grab a quick bite.