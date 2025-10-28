The Costco Food Court Rule Shoppers Find Incredibly Frustrating
A trip to Costco without stopping at the food court after filling your cart is almost like going to the movies and deciding to skip popcorn. Costco's food court has long been one of the best parts of shopping at the warehouse. After all, where else can you still get a hot dog (which we feel is one of the best fast food hot dogs) and soda combo at $1.50, a price that hasn't changed since the first Costco food court opened in 1984 in San Diego? Fun fact: The very first Costco food court was a mobile hot dog cart called Café 150. It was named after the price of the culinary phenomenon. When it moved indoors, the name was changed to avoid any confusion regarding the brand.
But the very feature that made the food court iconic and created a cult-like following has now been modified in a way that has left shoppers frustrated. Now, only paying members or guests accompanied by a member can enter the food court. This also means that only Costco members will be able to enjoy the hot dog and soda deal. You heard it right. It's one of the Costco food court rules every shopper should know. The change has sparked debates in foodie communities across social media, including on Reddit threads, and it's not just about Costco's hot dog combo. "It seems like the whole point of this new policy is to keep it restricted for members only, regardless of whether it's for the bathroom or food court," said a Redditor, highlighting how the step could inconvenience people with disabilities who might want to use the restroom on the same side or grab a quick bite.
Is there any chance of Costco changing the food court rule?
Even after the controversial move created an uproar, the prevailing sentiment isn't shared by everyone. Some have backed Costco's move, siding with paying members who expect a better experience without the crowds. Costco members typically pay about $65 or $130 (revised cost) each year to shop in its warehouses, depending on the tier. The new rule requires members to scan their card or a QR code when entering stores to prevent anyone else from accessing the food court. While it might seem drastic, Costco has taken this step in an effort to manage crowds and reward member loyalty. In fact, it has now also started opening earlier to provide exclusive access for executive members. "Our Executive Members are our most loyal members, and we want to reward them for their commitment to Costco," the company said in a statement to Business Insider. It's one of the latest additions to Costco membership benefits you probably didn't know about.
To top it up, the move is not only making members happy but also investors. According to The Motley Fool, a private financial and investing advice company, a few recent changes made by Costco, including this step, are benefiting the warehouse club and have both management and investors smiling. Given that the move has only helped the warehouse put more money in the bank, it looks unlikely that Costco will reverse it. The company has made its stance clear. If you want to enjoy hot dogs at the same cost you might have paid 40 years back, it'll come at a price.