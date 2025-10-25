How To Cut Lime Wedges For Prettier Garnishes

When it comes to drink garnishes, the lime wedge is one of the most common go-tos. Its bright color, sweet and acidic perfume, along with its taste, make it the ideal finishing touch for a mojito, a perfect gin and tonic, or a Moscow mule. But if you want to up your game when it comes to this citrus fruit, then you may need to change the way you are slicing it up. No more lengthwise cuts needed. At the same time, while this has long been the wedge-cutting standard procedure for many a cook and mixologist, making the incision crosswise will make for a prettier cut.

Similar to cutting the ends of a lemon off to make each side nice and flat, do the same with a lime. This will ensure the fruit isn't going to roll around. Next, cut straight through the lime's equator, crosswise. Place each half cut-side down. This positioning will give you and your knife some stability, making it a whole lot easier to slice up those wedges in the process. Next, slice each lime half into the size wedges you need. This cut creates a stained-glass window effect, showcasing a rainbow-shaped arc of multiple sections of the lime's flesh. Additionally, you don't get any of the rough or uneven-looking wedges that are more likely to happen when you cut a lime lengthwise.