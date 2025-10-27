The Award-Winning NY Brewery With Stunning Countryside Rooftop Views
Among the Great American Beer Fest winners, few turned heads quite like this small operation from Poughkeepsie. Zeus Brewing Co., a small family-run business, took home not only a gold medal for its fruited sour Urban Oasis Raspberry & Lemon Verbena but also the coveted title of Brewery of the Year in its small brewery category. For a business making fewer than 250 barrels annually, the recognition marked a seismic moment — showing once again that big flavor doesn't require big volume.
Led by Bethany Phillips and her father-in-law Glenn Phillips, Zeus opened its doors in late 2019 — just months before the pandemic upended the industry. Along with co-owner Jeremy Phikkips, the duo transformed a downtown building into a full-scale brewpub, serving wood-fired pizzas and small-batch beer in a space built for community. Now, after weathering the toughest years for restaurants and breweries alike, Zeus plans to double its production to about 500 barrels next year — a growth spurt worthy of its mythic name.
It's an impressive feat for a spot that blends small-town warmth with real craft. And while New York City might get the size of a pint wrong, Zeus knows exactly what it's doing — serving up some of the best views (and beers) in the Hudson Valley.
Where the Gods drink -- and you can too
For a brewery named after the ruler of Mount Olympus, Zeus keeps its feet firmly planted in the Hudson Valley. The rooftop bar could win awards of its own — a stunning view that captures the Mid-Hudson Bridge, the Walkway Over the Hudson, and the river's glassy curve below. Downstairs, the dining room seats 150 guests, while another 125 head up top, with scenery that makes a pint feel like a celebration.
That sense of wonder carries through everything Bethany Phillips built with her family. Before her son was born, she and her husband nicknamed him "Baby Zeus" — a private joke that later became the heart of the brewery's name. Together with Glenn Phillips, a retired Air Force pilot, and brewmaster Amit Ram, who had worked at Peekskill Brewery and Newburgh Brewing Co. in the past, they turned a corner of Poughkeepsie into a gathering place for beer lovers and locals alike.
With beers ranging from coffee stouts to Italian pilsners and a menu built around brick-oven pizza, salads, and shareable plates, Zeus Brewing has grown beyond its small footprint — starting to become one of the best craft breweries in the country while offering a view even the gods would toast to.