The Award-Winning NY Brewery With Stunning Countryside Rooftop Views

Among the Great American Beer Fest winners, few turned heads quite like this small operation from Poughkeepsie. Zeus Brewing Co., a small family-run business, took home not only a gold medal for its fruited sour Urban Oasis Raspberry & Lemon Verbena but also the coveted title of Brewery of the Year in its small brewery category. For a business making fewer than 250 barrels annually, the recognition marked a seismic moment — showing once again that big flavor doesn't require big volume.

Led by Bethany Phillips and her father-in-law Glenn Phillips, Zeus opened its doors in late 2019 — just months before the pandemic upended the industry. Along with co-owner Jeremy Phikkips, the duo transformed a downtown building into a full-scale brewpub, serving wood-fired pizzas and small-batch beer in a space built for community. Now, after weathering the toughest years for restaurants and breweries alike, Zeus plans to double its production to about 500 barrels next year — a growth spurt worthy of its mythic name.

It's an impressive feat for a spot that blends small-town warmth with real craft. And while New York City might get the size of a pint wrong, Zeus knows exactly what it's doing — serving up some of the best views (and beers) in the Hudson Valley.