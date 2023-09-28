The Great American Beer Fest Winners Are In For Best Brew Across The Nation

The results are in for the 2023 Great American Beer Festival. Breweries all the way from Atlanta to Washougal took home medals in 99 different categories. It might be hard to imagine that there are that many distinct types of beer, but what's even more amazing is that many of those categories also included subcategories. (That's a lot of beer for the judges to taste.)

Some of the most interesting categories that were included in the festival were Honey Beer, Dessert Stout, and Smoke Beer. The usual types were there too, of course, with plenty of competition for lagers, pilsners, and traditional German-style ales.

All in all, there were 263 winners. Together, they were awarded a total of 303 medals. You won't find any Sam Adams or Anheuser-Busch on the list of winners, either. Medalists hail from micro and craft breweries from across the nation. The competition is limited to American-made beers, though judges from 10 different countries lent their palates to the contest.